Now Launching Zipzyball And Footzyball: Active Easy Fun Play

Kickballer moves with FootzyBall

Upleveling tricks with ZipzyBall

Hack Goals with 2 New Portable Skill Fidgets

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Orange Games releases new skill fidgets, FootzyBall and ZipzyBall! While FootzyBall focuses on lower body footwork and dexterity through kicking, ZipzyBall helps bring awareness to upper body movement, improving torsion and flexibility. Both products work synergistically to improve ambidexterity, increase balance, coordination, physical mobility and improve cerebral performance. Footzyball attaches at waist level via a clip-on attachment. The ball pulls down to foot level, allowing for hacky like kicking movements. Zipzyball, on the other hand, has an internal spring-back mechanism that activates when throwing the ball outward, causing it to retract, easily and effortlessly. These notable string mechanisms within both products allow for more control without the balls flying out of reach.

Inventor Ulysse Delmotte created FootzyBall to offer a product that would bring both balance and play to people's daily lives while offsetting the health effects that come with screen time overuse and increased inactivity or mobility issues. Following a touching conversation he had with one of his customers who had bought FootzyBall for his wheelchair bound daughter, Delmotte received another touch of inspiration -“reverse the zip and insert it into the ball.” Thus, ZipzyBall was born! According to Delmotte,“Shortly after, the customer shared this invention with the association he represented, and these inventive products quickly became a tool that physical therapists now use for their patients' rehabilitation and everyday exercises. Additionally, developmental pediatricians are noticing marked improvements in concentration among their patients with Autism and ADHD.”

FootzyBall and ZipzyBall are now available for purchase on Amazon and at select retailers nationwide. Utilize these skill fidgets to set and overcome personal fitness challenges, establish a baseline fitness level, improve overall body health, and boost cognitive performance.

Blue Orange Games is dedicated to creating innovative products that inspire fun, fitness, and family togetherness. Our commitment to quality and creativity ensures that every product delivers on our promise to enrich lives through play.

For media inquiries, please contact: Teresa Lazzaretto

Teresa Lazzaretto

Blue Orange Games

...

