Lumi Launches New Disposable & Endlessly Recyclable Aluminum Cup

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LumiCup's Innovative Design Offers Chic Style, Customization and Sustainability While Keeping Drinks 70% Cooler

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LumiCup , a sleek, innovative and endlessly recyclable single-use cold cup made from aluminum is launching nationwide at select hotels and event venues, offering a lustrous vessel that is as satisfying to drink from as it is to recycle. Utilizing patent-pending technology, LumiCup is the lightest aluminum cup on the and keeps drinks cold 70% longer than traditional plastic options, setting a new standard in convenience, sustainability and user experience.Designed with both style and function in mind, LumiCup maintains all the benefits of disposable cups-affordability, stackability, and ease of use-while eliminating the waste associated with single-use plastics. The sleek, modern design adds a chic element to any setting, making LumiCup the perfect choice for hospitality and travel businesses, event organizers, and environmentally conscious festivals and venues. Fully customizable, the cups allow businesses to add five-color logos or designs, creating a powerful marketing tool that aligns with sustainability goals.“Lumi customers want products that work great, and feel great to use,” said Kevin Diamond, co-founder and CEO of Lumi.“LumiCups are eco-friendly, but they're a superior alternative to plastic cups in every respect - conscious without compromise, as we say. We're excited to offer businesses a stylish way to enhance their customers' experience.”Available now in a 16 oz. size, with 9 oz. and 12 oz. sizes rolling out in Q1 2025, the LumiCup caters to a broad spectrum of cold beverage and foodservice needs. Its innovative design not only makes it the most lightweight option on the market but also ensures compatibility with standard-size lids. Lumi will also soon introduce the first infinitely recyclable 2 oz. ramekin, the“LumiKin,” designed to replace single-use plastic ramekins."With Lumi, we found a company whose product provides not only a superior user experience for our guests, but the most eco-friendly one we could find,” said Andrew Sherman, Director of Food & Beverage, Trailborn .“At Trailborn, we continue to look for ways to celebrate and honor our surroundings. LumiCup provides us with the opportunity to do this and collaborate on a great branded experience for our guests. We're excited and proud to grow with LumiCup at our properties."Following its launch at select locations, LumiCup has plans for global expansion to meet the rising demand for eco-friendly drinkware solutions in the hospitality, festival, travel and events sectors. For more information on LumiCup or to inquire about availability and branding options, visit lumicup or contact ....About Lumi and the LumiCupLumi is revolutionizing disposable beverage packaging with its groundbreaking product, the LumiCup – the lightest disposable and endlessly recyclable aluminum cup on the market. Founded in 2021 with a vision to combat the global surge in single-use plastic, Lumi's innovative beverage solution offers a stylish, high-performance alternative to plastic cups. Rigorous R&D and design engineering led to a product that outperforms plastic and plastic-lined paper cups while delivering true material and carbon footprint sustainability. With the planet enduring a staggering 10M tons of annual waste from single-use plastic cups, sophisticated and lustrous LumiCups are an easy and environmentally conscious choice in 9 oz., 12 oz. and 16 oz. sizes. Lumi and its LumiCups represent a first wave of genuine progress towards sustainable food and beverage packaging. Join the movement online at lumicup and @thelumicup on Instagram. For more information, please contact LumiCup at ....

Kat Johnson

PR for LumiCup

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.