Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Plant Display Shelf For Sliding Glass Doors (DNV-702)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a stylish and practical way to display several in front of a sliding glass door," said an inventor, from Denver,

Colo., "so I invented the SLIDING SHELVES. My design allows you to utilize the entire door space in an aesthetically pleasing and space-saving manner."

The patent-pending invention provides a means to display plants in front of a sliding glass door. In doing so, it offers a space-saving alternative to traditional displays. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of a space, and it could garner a great deal of attention. The invention features a durable and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, especially those with limited space and individuals living in apartments, condos, or townhomes.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DNV-702, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED