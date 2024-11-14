Egypt, South Africa Urge World Endeavor For Regional De-Escalation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Egypt and South Africa underlined on Thursday that the onus is on the international community to move in a concerted and resolute way to stave off regional escalation and conflict spillover.

This came during a meeting between Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisis and visiting South African of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola, which tackled regional happenings and bilateral efforts to support the Palestinian cause, Spokesman of the Egyptian Foreign Ahmad Fahmy said in a press statement.

They also reviewed ways of promoting bilateral cooperation in all domains, given that Egypt and South Africa are members of the BRICS and play an effective regional and African role.

During the meeting, the Egyptian president stressed that it is essential to set African development priorities on the international agenda and to make a better use of the African Union's G-20 membership.

The South African minister said that his country appreciates the Egyptian role in backing and helping crises-hit regional and African countries at both political and humanitarian levels. (end)

