Zimmerman Advertising Accelerates Retail Marketing With AI-Powered Innovations

The Agency propels forward with precision AI-solutions for planning, audience targeting, and marketing mix modeling

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As many businesses take a "wait and see" approach to artificial intelligence, Zimmerman Advertising , one of the world's largest agencies, is moving swiftly to harness AI's potential in the retail sector. Recognizing the transformative role AI can play, Zimmerman has developed three proprietary applications

that elevate the impact of data insights, reduce time-to-market, and create tangible results for clients through cutting-edge AI technology.

"Transformation is in our company DNA and we have always thrived at the intersection of technology and retail," said Jordan Zimmerman, Founder & Chairman, Zimmerman Advertising. "With AI, we're not only capturing and analyzing data more effectively, but also applying it in ways that redefine precision targeting and integrated media planning for our clients. These are real, practical solutions that will move the needle for retailers and their bottom lines."

The three newly developed AI applications at Zimmerman Advertising include:

Hyperlocal Audience Planning Platform:

By integrating AI into Zimmerman's proprietary Hyperlocal data driven audience targeting platform, the agency now leverages intent-based data signals to intercept and pinpoint in-market shoppers in specific trade areas. This allows for precision targeting at scale, helping brands reach audiences who are most likely to convert in real-time.

zGPT Chatbot for Media Planning:

Zimmerman's zGPT chatbot is reshaping media planning, analyzing hundreds of data sets within minutes to enhance team efficiency by up to 40 percent. This tool accelerates the media planning process, allowing Zimmerman's Media Planning team to make data-driven decisions quickly and accurately.

AI-Powered Marketing Mix Modeling:

To offer clients cookieless insights on business performance, Zimmerman's AI-driven Marketing Mix Modeling evaluates econometric data and channel effectiveness, enabling optimized ad-spend and transparency across campaigns. This technology provides a comprehensive view of channel impact, ensuring that marketing budgets are allocated strategically for maximum ROI.

Zimmerman's forward-thinking approach not only leverages AI as a tool but also as a catalyst for strategic human innovation. By combining data and AI with deep industry expertise, Zimmerman ensures clients benefit from solutions that deliver results both instantly and over time.

Zimmerman's commitment to exceed client goals continues to fuel the agency's success, driving sales overnight while building brands over time. For more information visit .

SOURCE The Zimmerman Agency

