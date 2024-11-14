SURFSAND RESORT SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2025 FAMILY TRAVEL AWARD WINNER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Surfsand Resort announced today that the hotel was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2025 Family Awards. The full award feature can be found on goodhousekeeping/familytravel2025.

"We are delighted to receive this honor from Good Housekeeping," said Mark Hemmer, president of

Vesta Hospitality. "Our goal is to be more than a hotel-to be a beloved part of our guests' memories, with thoughtful touches and activities that truly bring families together."

Following a comprehensive $12 million renovation completed in June, the resort now features a range of thoughtfully designed amenities that enhance family vacations, including spacious beachfront rooms, an inviting indoor pool, and beloved seasonal activities such as s'mores bonfires and ice cream socials. Located steps from the iconic Haystack Rock, Surfsand offers a unique blend of natural beauty and luxury that makes it the perfect place for families to unwind and create lasting memories.

For more information or reservations, visit or call (855) 632-6744. Surfsand Resort is owned and managed by Vesta Hospitality.

About Surfsand Resort

Surfsand Resort is an incomparable destination with an exceptional oceanfront experience in Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast's most beautiful stretch of sand. The property is located on the beach just steps from the sand and has a premier view of the majestic Haystack Rock at every turn. The resort offers the perfect blend of warm service, unique amenities and everything you need for a memorable stay. Within the resort is our renowned Wayfarer Restaurant, delighting guests, locals and wanderers near and far. Stay and discover why Surfsand Resort is the ultimate beachfront oasis for unforgettable coastal memories.

For more information, visit .

About Vesta Hospitality

Great Teams, Great Experiences, Great Results; these simple but meaningful words drive Vesta Hospitality. The heart of Vesta is our passionate people working together every day with the guiding principle of doing the right things to ensure a memorable and positive experience for everyone. Vesta is a successful hospitality management company with a premier portfolio of globally branded hotels and unique independent properties. Vesta's experienced hotel operations and investment group incorporates creativity with an entrepreneurial spirit where our vision is boundless. For more information, visit .

