Black Buffalo 3D And AM UNIQUE Partner To Develop And Execute 3D Construction Projects In Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

Namthaja–have partnered to develop concrete projects in the middle east and execute them using 3D printing technology. Black Buffalo 3D (BB3D) will add its concrete 3D printers (NEXCON) to AM Unique's fleet, while AM Unique will leverage its expertise in design and 3D printing residential, commercial, and industrial structures as an efficient alternative to traditional building methods.

Mr. Jourdan Younis, Senior Advisor Presidio Invest-Black Buffalo 3D MENA Region Partner-and Mr. Yousef Alsughayir-CEO of AM Unique and Co-Founder of Namthaja-signing MOU documents for collaboration for using Black Buffalo 3D construction technology-printers, materials, and processes-for projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Black Buffalo 3D's NEXCON gantry 3D construction printer and a print showing the ability to build unique structural shapes on demand.

"Black Buffalo 3D works diligently to partner with companies that have the capabilities needed to bring new technology to the forefront of construction," said Mike Miceli, CEO of Black Buffalo 3D. "After partnering with Saudi Readymix to localize our construction materials for Saudi Arabia, we began searching for a company that could use our 3D printing technology to the fullest extent possible. AM Unique quickly became our first choice, with its vast experience in additive manufacturing and its ability to complete projects that showcase both form and function. We look forward to training its construction team and beginning our collaboration on projects in Saudi Arabia."

Black Buffalo 3D became the first company in the world to meet ICC-ES AC509 criteria for 3D printing of structural concrete walls after years of investment and testing its machines, materials, and wall assemblies. This internationally-recognized building criteria is accepted in more than 55 countries, and additional regions model their local building codes after it. BB3D's NEXCON printer and its proprietary materials were also the first in the world to print owner-occupied homes that relied on the printed shell as the load-bearing element supporting the roof, without needing additional vertical reinforcement or grout fill. The company plans to immediately regionalize its proprietary materials and work with AM Unique and its existing partner Saudi Readymix on regionalizing their technology and methods of construction.

"Black Buffalo 3D was introduced through a trusted partner. We have dedicated significant efforts to evaluate and identify key players in 3D construction to support the scaling of this technology within our country. Black Buffalo 3D's approach to testing and promoting repeatable processes for building made them one of our top choices," said Yousef Alsughayir, CEO of AM Unique. "Our team looks forward to using our design expertise to print unique structures and elements, and working closely alongside Black Buffalo 3D to change the landscape of construction in Saudi Arabia."

The partnership between AM Unique and Black Buffalo 3D is focused on execution of large-scale building and construction projects. Structural 3D printing offers a safer, more sustainable, and efficient building method over traditional. This partnership will emphasize the potential of 3D construction printing, focusing on residences, buildings, and industrial projects that elevate form and function from the ground up.

About Black Buffalo 3D Corporation

Black Buffalo 3D Corporation ( ) is poised to revolutionize construction and lead standardization and global innovation of 3D construction printers (3DCP), proprietary construction "ink" and 3D print construction consulting services. BB3D became the first 3D construction provider to meet ICC-ES AC509, giving its clients the ability to 3D-print structural walls on demand. NEXCON Printers 3D-print code-compliant homes, buildings and infrastructure on demand for both onsite and offsite construction. Black Buffalo 3D received the Global Innovation Award from NAHB for its leadership in testing and standardization in 3D construction and its Planitop 3D NA ink received Experts pick for Innovative Product from World of Concrete. For more information and for contacts, visit .

About AM Unique

AM Unique ( ) is a Saudi visionary large-scale 3D printing enterprise born under the wings of Namthaja Company. Since 2015, we specialize in creating custom solutions that push the boundaries of innovation using advanced 3D printing technology. Our focus is on digitizing the manufacturing process and mass customization and crafting unique, creative, and complex designs by leveraging the power of 3D printing technology.

