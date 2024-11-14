E!’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht – Season 3 premiering 17th November on OSN+ and OSNtv

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 14 November 2024 – E!, the pop culture from NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer (NBCUIN & DTC), has set sail to exclusively launch season three of the wildly popular unscripted series Below Deck Sailing Yacht in the Middle East. Starting 17th November, new episodes will air every Sunday to Tuesday at 10:00 pm in the UAE on OSNtv, with on-demand streaming available from 4:00 am on OSN+ for the ultimate viewing flexibility.

In celebration of the launch, an exclusive event for influencers was held at Port Rashid, where guests participated in an immersive sailing experience. Partnering with Wind Rises sailing club, influencers got a taste of life on deck through hands-on sailing activities, including a friendly race across the water. The event offered an exciting preview of the thrills Below Deck Sailing Yacht has to offer.

Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht sees the crew coast through the sparkling waters of Menorca, Spain. Captain Glenn Shephard is back aboard Parsifal III, reuniting with last season’s chief stew Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin MacRae and first mate Gary King. Rounding out the crew are fresh faces chef Marcos Spaziani, second stew Gabriela Barragan, third stew Ashley Marti and deckhands Kelsie Goglia and Tom Pearson.

This season, Gary and Daisy leave their contentious dynamic behind as they bring their relationship into uncharted waters. Meanwhile, Daisy’s desire for smooth sailing with her team is endangered as resentments between the stews emerge and threaten the hierarchy of the boat. In the galley, chef Marcos strives for the same standard of excellence he is accustomed to on land but is pushed to his limits to sustain that at sea. With a twisted love pentagon, a litany of gruesome injuries and a dangerous, potentially vessel-crippling accident that threatens the safety of everyone on board, this is Parsifal III’s most epic charter season yet.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, produced by 51 Minds and executive producers Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox, Vivian Kohon, Tania Hamidi, Christian Sarabia, and Zachary Klein, will premiere exclusively on E! via OSNtv on 17th November at 10:00 pm UAE / 9:00 pm KSA, with streaming available on OSN+ from 4:00 am UAE / 3:00 am KSA. OSN+ can be accessed through all your favourite devices, including major TV platforms, all iOS, and Android devices, and from the web. Find out more and stream now at







MENAFN14112024006689014967ID1108886288