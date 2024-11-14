FREEBIRDS UNVEILS NEW PECAN PIE COOKIE JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All the Classic Flavors of Pecan Pie, now in a Rich, Buttery Cookie

Austin TX, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Freebirds World Burrito is introducing a treat to warm the hearts of dessert lovers everywhere: the new Pecan Pie Cookie. Perfectly timed for fall and winter festivities, this decadent cookie delivers all the nostalgic flavors of classic pecan pie with the ease of a handheld dessert-no fork needed. This tasty treat offers a modern twist on the beloved holiday dessert, blending the warmth and sweetness of pecan pie with the irresistible texture of a cookie.

The Pecan Pie Cookie brings together a gooey filling, golden buttery dough, roasted pecans, and a hint of sweet caramel, making it an irresistible seasonal treat. Each cookie is baked until just crispy on the outside, with a soft and warm center that captures the cozy spirit of a homemade pie. With every bite, guests will experience the perfect harmony of nutty pecan flavors and sweet caramel-delivering the cozy flavors of fall in a portable form.

"Our new Pecan Pie Cookie takes all the comfort of a holiday classic and puts it into a handheld treat," says Chris Larsen, Director of Culinary at Freebirds World Burrito. "It's everything people love about pecan pie, but with the added richness of a cookie. Perfect for any occasion, our new Pecan Pie Cookie is our way of bringing a slice of Texas tradition to the holiday table, making it easy to enjoy a favorite flavor of the season on the go.”

The Pecan Pie Cookie is now available at all Freebirds locations. Enjoy it alongside your favorite Freebirds burrito, bowl, or salad for a truly satisfying holiday meal. Whether you're a lifelong pecan pie fan or just looking to try something new, Freebirds' Pecan Pie Cookie is sure to hit the sweet spot this season and all year long.

ABOUT FREEBIRDS

Freebirds is Texas' No. 1 BurritoTM and the ultimate destination for those who dare to feed their bold side. With 64 locations and counting, this Texas-based brand-now powered by Sun Holdings-serves up crave-worthy, customizable burritos, bowls, and more that are as legendary as our Queso Blanco. At Freebirds, we don't just make burritos; we make statements. Each location is home to a certified Master Griller who brings the heat, ensuring our marinated meats are grilled to perfection every time. Whether you're a meat lover, vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free, Freebirds lets you go all in on flavor, feeding your hunger and your individuality. So go ahead-get bold, get Freebirds, and don't forget the queso. For more info or to place an order, visit . Follow the revolution on social at @freebirdsworldburrito .

