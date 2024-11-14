(MENAFN) Allegations have emerged suggesting that Kate Middleton, the wife of the British crown prince, may have fabricated or exaggerated her cancer diagnosis to cover personal challenges. These claims stem from a mistake made by royal reporter Rhiannon Mills, who in September wrongly reported that Middleton had never been diagnosed with cancer but rather had "pre-cancer cells."



The error, originally published by a British news outlet, has recently resurfaced, sparking new conspiracy theories about the Princess of Wales’ health. The mistake occurred while Mills was covering a released by Kate and Kensington Palace on September 9, where Middleton announced her recovery from cancer treatment and her return to royal duties, stating she was "cancer-free."



In the original article, Mills wrote: "Last March, the princess confirmed that previous cancer cells had been found after abdominal surgery and that she would undergo preventive chemotherapy." This was in reference to a video Middleton posted on March 22, in which she explained her absence since December 2023. In the video, Middleton shared that she had undergone major abdominal surgery in January, initially believed to be for a non-cancerous condition. However, post-surgery tests revealed cancer cells, prompting her doctors to recommend preventive chemotherapy.



Medical experts have pointed out that Middleton never used the term "previous cancer" in her video, nor did Kensington Palace use it in their official statements. The distinction between "previous cancer cells" and actual cancer is important, as they are not the same.



The initial report by Mills incorrectly used the term "previous cancer cells," causing confusion. The mistake was only corrected earlier this week, when Mills updated the article to state that Middleton had confirmed undergoing preventive chemotherapy after cancer was detected. The delay in correcting the error raised concerns, given that Mills is part of the Royal Rota, a select group of journalists with special access to royal events and information.



The corrected article included the clarification, but the confusion surrounding Mills' initial error continues to attract attention, with journalists reaching out to Kensington Palace for further clarification.

MENAFN14112024000045015687ID1108885920