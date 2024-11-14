Automotive Wiring Harness Market To Gain USD 67915.16 Million By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automotive Wiring Harness size was valued at USD 50,266.88 million in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 51975.95392 million in 2023 to USD 67915.16 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Westford, USA, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Automotive Wiring Harness Market will attain a value of USD 67915.16 Million by 2031, with a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The growing consensus surrounding driving safety and security is driving up demand for driver-assistance like lane departure warning systems, adaptive cruise control, adaptive front lighting, and blind spot recognition. Car makers are also anticipated to fuel market expansion by adhering to strict safety regulations that have been imposed by international authorities. It's also anticipated that market participants will have new opportunities as optical fibre is used more often to produce wiring harnesses. Download a detailed overview: Browse in-depth TOC on the " Automotive Wiring Harness Market "

Pages - 157

Tables - 64 Figures – 75 Automotive Wiring Harness Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $51975.95392 Million Estimated Value by 2031 $67915.16 Million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Vehicle Type, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Increasing use of advanced driver assistance systems Key Market Opportunities Need for sophisticated features in automotive wiring harness Key Market Drivers Rising automobile production to propel market growth

Light Vehicles to Dominate Due to their Increasing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicle

Light cars dominate the global automotive wire harness market mainly due to their large production volumes and the growing consumer demand for automobiles with cutting-edge technology and fuel efficiency. As a result, complicated wiring systems become more necessary as light vehicles integrate more cutting-edge technology and safety features, further solidifying their position as the industry leaders.

Request Free Customization of this report:

Chassis Application is Largest Growing Sub-Segment Due to its Critical Role in Stability and Performance

Due to its significance towards vehicle performance, balance, and security; chassis applications dominate global automobile wiring harness market. The escalation of demand for intricate yet dependable wiring setups required by electronic stability controls (ESC) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as they become more prevalent among manufacturers is strengthening the market position occupied by chassis applications.

Strong Presence of Manufacturers Helped Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market

With a 48.6% revenue share, the Asia Pacific region led the global automotive wiring harness market. This can be explained by the existence of significant auto markets like China and India, two of the top 5 auto-producing nations in the world. The region's widespread use of automobile wire harnesses is anticipated to fuel market growth.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Insight

Drivers:

World's Growing Need for AutomobilesMore Cars Become Hybrid and ElectricConsumers' Preferences for Infotainment Systems

Restraints:

Complexity of Car Electrical and Electronic ArchitecturesSupply Chain Disruptions such as Shortages of Raw MaterialsHigh Upfront Costs Associated with Creating Specialized Wiring Harnesses

Prominent Players in Automotive Wiring Harness Market



Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Lear Corporation (US)

Yazaki Corporation (Japan)

Aptiv PLC (Ireland)

THB Group (China)

Leoni AG (Germany)

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

PKC Group (Finland)

Spark Minda (India) Nexans Autoelectric (Germany)

Segments covered in Automotive Wiring Harness Market are as follows:



Category

General Wires, Heat-Resistant Wires, Shielded Wires, Tubed Wires

Propulsion Type

ICE, EV

Application, for ICE Vehicles

Seat Harness, Engine Harness, Chassis Harness, Body & Lighting Harness, HVAC Harness, Dashboard/Cabin Harness, Battery Harness, Sunroof Harness, Door Harness

Component, for ICE Vehicles

Connectors, Wires, Terminals, Others

Material Type, for ICE Vehicles

Metallic (Copper, Aluminum, Other Materials), Optical Fiber (Plastic Optical Fiber (POF), Glass Optical Fiber (GOF))

ICE Vehicles Type and Application

Passenger Car (Engine Harness, Chassis Harness, Body & Lighting Harness, HVAC Harness, Dashboard/Cabin Harness, Battery Harness, Seat Harness, Sunroof Harness, Door Harness), Light Commercial Vehicle (Engine Harness, Chassis Harness, Body & Lighting Harness,

Transmission Type, for ICE Vehicles

Data Transmission, Electrical Wiring

Transmission Type, for Electric Vehicles

Data Transmission, Electrical Wiring

Material Type, for Electric Vehicles

Metallic (Copper, Aluminum, Other Materials), Optical Fiber (Plastic Optical Fiber (POF), Glass Optical Fiber (GOF))

Application

Battery & Battery Management, Motor Management

Data Transfer Rate

<150 Mbps, 150 Mbps To 1 Gbps

Type and Application, for Electric vehicles Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) (Chassis Harness, Body & Lighting Harness, HVAC Harness, Dashboard/Cabin Harness, Battery Harness, Seat Harness, Sunroof Harness, Door Harness), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) (Traction Harness, Engine Harness, Chassis Harness, Body & Lighting Harness

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

Key Questions Answered in Automotive Wiring Harness Market Report



How much is the global data centre building market likely to be worth by 2031, and what is the predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for this market?

Which kind of car now rules the global market for automobile wire harnesses, and why? Which country dominates the global automotive wire harnesses market, and what factors support this dominance?

This report provides the following insights:



Analysis of key drivers (Need for advanced and specialized wiring harnesses, increasing vehicle production, adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and rising consumer demand for in-vehicle connectivity), restraints (Increase in the cost of manufacturing wiring harnesses, more vehicle electronics become more complex and geopolitical tensions can disrupt the supply chain) opportunities (Shift towards autonomous and electric vehicles, increasing use of fiber optics in automotive wiring and Innovation in lightweight & durable materials), and challenges (Regulatory compliance & standards and protecting designing intellectual property) influencing the growth of automotive wiring harness market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the automotive wiring harness market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the automotive wiring harness market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Related Report:

Car Rental Market

E-Bike Market

Fitness Equipment Market

Automotive Sunroof Market

Luxury Car Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: ...

Visit Our Website: