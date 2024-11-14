Trump Not To Allow Russia To Destroy Ukraine Because He Respects American Taxpayers - Duda

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a businessman, U.S. President-elect Donald respects the money of American taxpayers, and since the United States has already invested huge sums in Ukraine's defenses, he will not allow Russia to destroy the nation.

This opinion was expressed by Polish President Andrzej Duda during a joint press with Secretary General Mark Rutte in Warsaw on Wednesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

As Duda noted, today he is not aware of the policy Donald Trump will pursue regarding Ukraine, since he is yet to take office and officially announce it.

However, as the Polish president emphasized, he knows Trump well from his first presidential term, adding that he had a long conversation with him in April 2024.

"We can safely say this: we know that President Donald Trump is a successful individual, a born fighter who likes to fight and, above all, does not like to lose. He is a winner, as shown by the latest elections in the USA. President Trump, as we know, has great respect for American taxpayers' money, he has spoken about it multiple times, including at NATO forums. If we take into account this fact and how much the USA has already invested in helping Ukraine, what huge sums have been transferred to Ukraine's defenders in various forms – military equipment and financial aid, so that Ukraine could defend itself – then my conclusions are clear: I do not imagine that President Trump would allow Russia to destroy Ukraine," the head of the Polish state emphasized.

He added that it was a matter of "respect for the American taxpayer's money."

Duda stressed that he would talk to Trump about Ukraine to convey his vision, since Poland "is in close proximity to the war zone."

"I am a calm supporter of President Trump's political decisions and have no doubts that these will be wise decisions," the Polish president stated.

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans to soon appoint a special representative who would lead the negotiations on the end of the Russian war in Ukraine from the American side.