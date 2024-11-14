Russians Setting Up Defenses Against Sea Drones To Bring Naval Fleet Back To Occupied Crimea - Guerillas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders seek to return their warships to the naval base in Sevastopol, a city in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the ATESH partisan movement via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="atesh_ua/5752" data-width="100%"></script>

"ATESH scouts run non-stop reconnaissance missions in Sevastopol, now seeing the of new defense structures from sea kamikaze drones, intended to protect bays and vessels that are part of the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet. These measures suggest the invaders' desire to bring their warships back," the message reads.

Partisans note that their work is aimed at recording the activity of the Black Sea Fleet along the coast of the peninsula and providing tips to Ukraine's Armed Forces to engage Russia's naval vessels.

Satellite images show Russia building new defensive structures near Kerch bridge

"We have already demonstrated the effectiveness of cooperation with the Defense Forces of Ukraine many times and remain positive that soon all what's left of Russia's 'troughs' still in service will go down," added the ATESH press service.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the Russians currently keep their warships away from Crimea, using aviation to patrol the water area.