U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reports carrying out series of precision airstrikes on Houthi military infrastructure, weaponry

(MENAFN) U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported carrying out a series of precision on Houthi military infrastructure and weaponry in Yemen, targeting key sites between November 9 and 10.



According to a statement issued Wednesday evening, the strikes focused on weapons storage facilities in areas controlled by the Houthi rebels. These facilities housed advanced conventional weapons that the Iran-backed group has used to target U.S. and allied military vessels, as well as commercial ships navigating the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.



The operation involved U.S. Air Force and Navy units, including F-35C fighter jets, and was described as a preemptive action in response to ongoing Houthi attacks on international shipping and U.S. naval assets. The aim was to weaken the Houthis’ ability to disrupt regional stability and commercial maritime traffic.



The statement also noted that U.S. destroyers *USS Stockdale* (DDG 106) and *USS Spruance* (DDG 111), along with Air Force and Navy aircraft, successfully intercepted several Houthi weapons while transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait. These forces repelled multiple attacks, including eight drones, one one-way attack, five ballistic missiles, and four anti-ship cruise missiles, ensuring the safety of vessels and crews.



No U.S. personnel or equipment were harmed, and the military emphasized its ongoing commitment to protecting U.S. forces, regional partners, and international shipping lanes, while ensuring stability in the region.



CENTCOM concluded by reaffirming its vigilance in safeguarding maritime traffic in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, pledging to continue taking action to counter threats to regional peace and security.



A video accompanying the statement showed the moment a Houthi military vehicle, carrying weapons and equipment, was destroyed in an airstrike. The operation marks an intensification of U.S. military actions aimed at neutralizing Houthi threats to international shipping, signaling a shift toward preemptive strikes in response to continued attacks on global maritime traffic.

