Gresham Ford Welcomes Roy Rosenbaum As The New Certified Pre-Owned Manager

- Roy Rosenbaum, Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle ManagerGRESHAM, OREGON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gresham Ford is thrilled to announce the appointment of Roy Rosenbaum as the new Certified Pre-Owned Manager. With over two decades of experience in the Portland-Vancouver automotive market, Roy's passion for transparent pricing and customer satisfaction makes him a perfect fit for our community-focused dealership.Roy's dedication to extensive vehicle inspection, bolstered by his close work with Senior Master Certified technicians, ensures each vehicle meets the rigorous standards of the Ford Blue AdvantageTM Certified Program. His innovative approach includes offering convenient pickup and delivery services directly to customers' homes or businesses, further enhancing the buying experience for Oregonians and SW Washington residents.“Working with a locally owned and operated dealership that is invested in the community and believes in providing true transparent value was an offer I couldn't pass up,” said Roy Rosenbaum.At the heart of the Ford Blue Advantage is a commitment to quality and transparency. All used vehicles undergo a meticulous 172-point inspection and come with comprehensive limited warranty coverage, a 14-Day/1,000-Mile Money Back Guarantee, and 24/7 Ford Roadside Assistance. Additionally, every vehicle includes a CarFax Vehicle History Report, ensuring customers make informed decisions with confidence.Gresham Ford offers an extensive selection of certified used Ford vehicles, supported by a robust dealer network and the Ford Blue Advantage online shopping tool. Whether you're looking for a reliable car or a family SUV, our team is here to help you find your ideal vehicle with ease and transparency.We invite the community to stop by and meet Roy Rosenbaum or visit us online to explore our selection of certified pre-owned vehicles . Welcome to a new era of car buying where smart decisions start here.About Gresham FordGresham Ford is a community-driven dealership committed to delivering exceptional value and service to our customers. Our team is dedicated to offering transparent pricing, a vast selection of quality vehicles, and an unmatched buying experience. Join us as we continue to connect with the community and provide top-tier service to the Portland-Vancouver area.

