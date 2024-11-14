The all-time top ten goalscorers in the history of the Qatar Stars League

(MENAFN- BettingTop10)

The Qatar Stars League is widely recognized as one of the most competitive domestic divisions in Asia, and some of football’s biggest names, including Pep Guardiola, Fernando Hierro, Romario, and James Rodriguez, have graced the QSL over the years.

Some of Asia’s most predatory finishers and anytime goalscorer market favourites have also used the Qatar Stars League as a platform to shine, and several of the competition’s most prolific forwards hold incredible goal-per-game records from their time in Qatar.

A number of those lethal forwards still feature readily on the best online sportsbook and websites, while others have hung up their boots following prolific stints in the QSL. However, all of the names on the all-time top ten goalscorer list in the history of the Qatar Star League have earned legendary status in Asia. Below, we’ve taken a closer look at the individual luminaries on that roster.

10. Nam Tae-hee (94 goals)

Clubs: Al-Sadd, Al-Duhail (2012–2023)

54-times capped South Korean international Nam Tae-hee spent 11 years plying his trade in the Qatar Stars League between 2012 and 2023 where he turned out with distinction for Al-Sadd and Al-Duhail.

Tae-hee, who is currently playing his club football with Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, won six league titles in Qatar, and came close to netting a century of goals during his successful spell in the country.

9. Hassan Al Haydos (102 goals)

Clubs: Al-Sadd (2007 - present)

An icon of Qatari football, Al-Sadd stalwart Hassan Al Haydos has been inching his way up the top ten all-time goalscorer rankings in the QSL and the 33-year-old breached the 100-goal barrier for his club during the current campaign.

A six-time Qatar Stars League title holder and an AFC Champions League winner in 2011, Al Haydos, who has been capped an incredible 183 times for Qatar, was named as the country’s Football Association Player of the Year in 2015.

8. Akram Afif (103 goals)

Clubs: Al-Sadd (2018)

Crowned Asian Footballer of the Year for both 2019 and 2023, Al Sadd superstar Akram Afif is the poster boy of soccer in Qatar, and the 27-year-old has scored an impressive 103 goals since making his debut for the club in 2017.

Afif spent time with Belgian club Eupean and Spanish outfit Villarreal earlier in his career before returning to Qatar and the four-time QSL-winning attacker has been a near unstoppable force since his homecoming.

7. Youssef Msakni (110 goals)

Clubs: Al-Arabi, Al-Duhail (2013 - present)

Tunisian international Youssef Msakni holds a fantastic record in the QSL and has leathered home a superb 110 goals in just 184 appearances in the division, making him one of the competition’s deadliest-ever forwards.

A menace in the final third during his time with Al-Arabi and then Al-Duhail, Msakni’s goals have never been rewarded by a Stars League title, though he has picked up individual accolades for his efforts, including the Best Player Award for 2017/18 and 2022/23.

6. Meshal Abdullah (123 goals)

Clubs: Al-Gharafa, Qatar SC, Al-Wakrah, Al-Sailiya, Al-Ahli (1999–2010)

With his imposing 6’2” frame, Meshal Abdullah terrorised defences in the Qatari Stars League during his career, with his two spells with Al-Ahli proving particularly prolific.

Abdullah bagged 123 goals in the QSL over an 11-year period and was also a reliable performer on the international scene, where he notched nine goals in just 43 appearances for Qatar.

5. Younis Mahmoud (131 goals)

Clubs: Al-Gharafa, Al-Sadd, Al-Arabi, Al-Khor, Al-Wakrah (2004–2013)

Considered one of the finest players ever produced in Iraq, Younis Mahmoud spent nine bountiful years in the Qatar Stars League, bagging a hugely impressive 131 goals in 190 appearances in the division.

A three-time QSL top scorer winner, Mahmoud also played on four title-winning teams in Qatar and he was a key cog in the all-conquering Al Gharafa side between 2007 and 2010. Mahmoud even made the top 30 list for the prestigious Ballon d’Or in 2007.

4. Rodrigo Tabata (148 goals)

Clubs: Al-Rayyan, Al-Sadd (2011 - present)

Born in the state of Sao Paulo in Brazil before becoming a naturalised Qatari international, diminutive attacking midfielder Rodrigo Tabata sits fourth on the list of all-time scorers in the QSL with a record of 148 goals in 278 appearances, while the veteran has also claimed 102 assists.

Still playing for Al-Rayyan at the ripe old age of 43, Tabata has twice been named as the Qatar Stars League Player of the Year (2011/12 & 2015/16).

3. Baghdad Bounedjah (159 goals)

Clubs: Al-Sadd, Al-Shamal (2015 – present)

Algerian centre-forward Baghdad Bounedjah has been a goalscoring tour-de-force in the QSL since arriving on Qatari soil in 2015. Averaging close to a goal per game since, Bounedjah has lifted four league titles in Qatar alongside four Emir of Qatar Cups. The 32-year-old will fancy his chances of becoming the QSL’s all-time top-scorer before his career ends.

2. Mansour Muftah (182+ goals)

Clubs: Al-Rayyan, Al-Wakrah (1973-1998)

With six league titles and an unmatched seven top goalscorer awards in the QSL, Mansour Muftah is a bona fide legend of the game in the Middle East, and the Doha native is arguably the best player ever to don the famous Al-Rayyan kit. Muftah was also a prolific presence for Qatar and scored 42 times in 81 appearances for his country.

1. Sebastian Soria (210 goals)

Clubs: Al-Gharafa, Qatar SC, Al-Rayyan, Al-Duhail, Al-Arabi (2004–present)

With a mesmerising 210 goals – so far – super striker Sebastian Soria has already achieved iconic status in the Qatar Stars League. The 40-year-old has done the business for five different clubs in the division, and though his output has tailed off in recent campaigns, the four-time QSL champion’s overall tally will be tough to top.