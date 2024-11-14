Live View Of Tiana's Bayou Adventure At Disneyland Resort In Southern California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ANAHEIM, Calif.

, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, the water attraction Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens in the newly renamed Bayou Country at Disneyland Park, bringing Princess Tiana's story to life in a new way at the Disneyland Resort. This fun, musical journey picks up after the events of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film "The Princess and the Frog," inviting families and friends to join Tiana and her alligator friend Louis on a journey in search of a band for her Mardi Gras soiree.



Upon stepping into the attraction queue for Tiana's Bayou Adventure, guests are transported to the year 1927, when Princess Tiana is preparing to host a one-of-a-kind celebration during Mardi Gras season honoring her employee-owned business, Tiana's Foods. Everyone is invited, but an "ingredient" is missing: the entertainment! Riders board log flumes and journey through the bayou in search of musicians, encountering familiar faces along the way including Mama Odie and Louis the Alligator. Guests also discover 19 new critter friends playing Zydeco, Rara and Afro-Cuban music; shrink down to the size of a frog and experience a thrilling 50-foot descent before rolling into Tiana's swingin' soiree.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is the latest chapter in the princess and entrepreneur's story at Disneyland Park, extending her story from New Orleans Square into Bayou Country. The significant investment to transform Critter Country into Bayou Country, which includes reimagined retail locations like Ray's Berets and Louis' Critter Club, highlights the depth of immersive storytelling that will enhance the overall experience for guests.



