Kuwait Participates In ARADO Executive Council Meeting In Morocco

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait participated in the meeting of the Executive Council of the Arab Administrative Development Organization (ARADO) in its 118th session, held in Rabat during the period from November 11 to 13.

Head of the Kuwaiti delegation and Chairman of the Civil Services Commission (CSC) Dr. Essam Al-Rubaiaan said, in a statement to KUNA, that the meeting discussed a number of proposals aimed at developing and modernizing administration in Arab countries to rise to the levels of challenges, including the use of information technology.

He pointed to the proposal submitted by ARADO on governance of the strategic plan management for digital transformation 2023-2027, as well as reviewing the initiatives and projects included in the plan, stressing the importance of this plan in building capacities, developing performance and achieving efficiency.

Al-Rubaiaan noted the efforts made by ARADO in developing effective administrative practices in Arab countries, improving services provided to beneficiaries, raising performance and efficiency through digital transformation, and raising the efficiency of human cadres in the administrative fields.

The Arab Administrative Development Organization was established in 1961 as one of the specialized organizations emanating from the Arab League in order to achieve administrative development in the Arab countries. (end)

