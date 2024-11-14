Zakat, Tax And Customs Conference 2024 Kicks Off In December

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

The Zakat, Tax and will be held on 4-5 December 2024 in Riyadh as an international bringing together experts and decision-makers from around the world. This year's Conference focuses on cementing international cooperation and knowledge exchange in Zakat, tax and customs.

The main theme to be addressed during the Zakat, Tax and Customs Conference 2024 will be international cooperation in innovation and and their role in the development of systems. Such theme is seen as a key enabler promoting transparency and competence; increasing Zakat and customs compliance; and achieving tax justice among world states. This year's theme also highlights the accelerating economic transformation and technological advancements, while promoting the adoption of new technologies.

During the Conference duration, participants arriving from various world states and international organizations will share their experiences on the best practices that can be applied to improve tax, customs and Zakat efficiency. This international cooperation not only aims to improve the performance of local systems, but also seeks to strengthen inter-national trade ties, while facilitating trade exchange and achieving mutual economic development.

The Conference will see the conclusion of several local, regional and international agreements on the promotion of cooperation on Zakat, tax, and customs fields, as a milestone into unifying global efforts and promoting international economic relations.

Innovation sits at the top of the Conference Agenda. Innovation is seen as the key for digital transformation and performance improvement in Zakat, Tax and Customs, paralleling the digital transformation sweeping across the world today. The Conference provides an international platform to discuss the usage of modern technologies and systems such as e-invoicing and artificial intelligence to improve tax transparency and enhance compliance with the laws.

Significant economic benefits are expected to be generated by cementing international cooperation and promoting innovation in the areas of Zakat, tax and customs. Cooperation with international partners and implementation of the international best practices will enhance tax and customs performance and support the economy. Innovation will help improve the efficiency of systems and the ability to attract more foreign investments.

The Conference will host several ministers, heads of international organizations concerned with Zakat, tax and customs, CEOs of major companies, and elite international decision-makers. The Conference's agenda includes panel discussions, workshops, and an exhibition where local and international entities will showcase their work in around 90 pavilions.

Registration is open at the conference website (ztc) or through the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA)'s mobile application (ZATCA App). The conference provides the opportunity for Zakat, tax and customs experts and professionals to learn about the latest developments in this field.

Tags#digital transformation #Riyadh #zakat #ZATCA Tax and Customs Conference