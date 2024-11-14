China Pledges Cooperation With Pakistan In Addressing Security Challenges

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) China's Deputy Prime Minister, Ding Xuexiang, has announced that China will cooperate with Islamabad to address security challenges following an increase in on Chinese nationals.

According to reports, Deputy Prime Ding met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, November 13, on the sidelines of the annual UN Climate Change in Baku.

The Pakistani stated that Shehbaz Sharif assured Ding that Pakistan is taking steps to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and eliminate the“roots of terrorism.”

Previously, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry responded to attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan by affirming China's continued support for Pakistan's fight against terrorism.

On November 5, Karachi police reported that two Chinese citizens were injured in a shooting by unidentified gunmen in the city.

These incidents come amid a recent rise in attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

Reports indicate that over the past decade, more than 20 Chinese nationals have been killed in similar attacks across Pakistan.

Last year, trade relations between China and Pakistan expanded significantly, with thousands of Chinese personnel working on various projects in Pakistan.

The escalating violence against Chinese nationals in Pakistan poses a serious threat to bilateral relations and joint economic ventures between the two nations. China's active involvement in security cooperation with Pakistan reflects its commitment to safeguarding its citizens and investments in the region.

If these security challenges are not effectively addressed, Pakistan risks jeopardizing its economic growth and foreign investment potential, particularly in crucial projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which remains central to Pakistan's development strategy.

