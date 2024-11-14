EDSC: Elegant Smile Dental Clinic - Leading Filipino Excellence In Dental Care In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Elegant is the first Filipino-owned dental clinic in Qatar, marking the commitment, professional skill, and care that the Filipino community contributes to the sector. Established in April 2024 and standing in the place of Doha's Al Sadd Mall, ESDC combines state-of-the-art dental care with warmth, earning its motto of being "Your Smile Comes First."“At Elegant Smile, we have meticulously crafted a welcoming environment kung saan ang bawat Filipino community at lahat ng clients ay nararamdaman ang tunay na pagpapahalaga at pag-aalaga,” says Dr. Dolores "Res" Laderas, the managing director and chief dentist of the clinic, well-reputed for her experience and caring approach to clients. "We are committed to providing (the) highest level of dental care with a personal touch that honors our rich Filipino heritage." From the front desk to the dental chair, Filipino values of respect, malasakit (compassion), and warmth define the experience at ESDC.

The growth has been remarkable, reflecting the trust and demand the clinic has generated among both the Filipino community and the wider expatriate community in Qatar. The clinic, under the visionary leadership of CEO Roderick "Rod" Laderas, aims to make every visit extraordinary. "It is our wish to integrate the pinnacle of Filipino excellence in every aspect of dental care: from compassionate treatment to the latest in technology," so said Mr. Laderas. In just a span of three (3) months, ESDC has already expanded its treatment rooms to accommodate the increasing client demand in an effort to maintain a high level of personalized care.

Building Trust Through Positive Feedback

ESDC clients have been responding positively, taking to social media to comment on this clinic's rare combination of professionalism and a warm attitude. One client, after visiting multiple dental clinics, praised ESDC as the only one that fully explained his dental condition, thus making him feel trust and confidence. Filipino expatriates frequently recommend the clinic, commenting on its high standards and welcoming approach. These testimonies have been posted in their social media accounts.

Comprehensive Services and Continual Improvement

Elegant Smile offers a full range of dental services, from preventive care in the form of check-ups and cleanings to advanced cosmetic procedures, including the popular "Hollywood Smile" makeover. The team's commitment to continuing education keeps it ahead in all aspects of preventive, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry. "It's about treating your staff the way you want to be treated. You train them and in turn, they train you. This philosophy encourages mutual respect, which then reflects in client care," says Dr. Res, pointing out the culture of growth and quality in the clinic.

Elegant Smile Dental Clinic Doctors (from left) Dr. Ahmed Fawzy - Prosthodontist, Dr. Jayashree Vaman - Periodontist, Dr. Merry Chris Suarez - General Dentist, Dr. Arman Yuson - General Dentist and Dr. Dolores Laderas - General Dentist (middle seated).

A Vision for the Future

In early 2025, ESDC will start an in-house dental lab to enhance treatment efficiency and provide personalized care for each client. Mr. Laderas emphasizes, "The new facility will not only optimize (our) services but also further our mission to position ESDC as a premier destination for quality Filipino-led dental care." In its long-term vision, the clinic sees itself as a center for dental tourism attracting clients from the region who are seeking excellent care provided by competent Filipino, Egyptian and Indian professionals.

Community-Centered Programs and Giving Back

ESDC is also dedicated to“bayanihan" in its spirit of giving back to the community. The clinic proposes to make dental care accessible to underserved groups through free dental missions.

"Our mission goes beyond oral health; we provide a sanctuary of support and community for our kababayans," shares Dr. Res. "We are not just about transforming smiles but celebrating Filipino compassion and excellence. It's our time to shine."

A Place of Comfort and Filipino Hospitality

ESDC has been passionately concern-driven with respect to the ambience of making clients feel at ease and comfortable, encapsulating the hospitality which Filipino culture is known for. It has evolved to be one of the most preferred clinics among the expatriate population in Qatar, who appreciate the friendly and warm atmosphere associated with high-quality care. Everything, from the waiting area to the state-of-the-art treatment rooms, is designed with the client in mind, making ESDC stand out in the state of Qatar's dental care landscape.

For a truly exceptional dental care reflective of the essence of Filipino values, visit ESDC on the ground floor of Al Sadd Mall, Doha. For further details, follow Elegant Smile Dental Clinic on Facebook (@ESDCDoha ), Instagram (@elegantsmile ), or visit their website at for the latest news and client testimonies. They look forward to welcoming you with warmth, expertise, and an elegant touch as they transform smiles one client at a time.