Diabetes National Issue Impacting Millions, Collaborative Effort Must To Keep In Check: Centre

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Diabetes is a national issue impacting millions, and a collaborative effort is a must to keep the rising cases in check, said Union Dr. Jitendra Singh on the occasion of World Diabetes Day on Thursday.

Highlighting this year's theme,“Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps,” at an event held in the national capital, Singh called for a united approach to ensure that every individual has access to affordable, high-quality diabetes care.

Diabetes has become a global concern with a whopping 828 million people suffering from the condition worldwide. With 212 million diabetics living in 2022, India has the highest number in the world, according to the latest study published in the journal Lancet.

Beyond diabetes treatment, Singh stressed the need to address the“systemic gap” -- in healthcare accessibility, awareness, and treatment adherence. The Minister noted that nearly half of those diagnosed remain unaware of their condition or struggle to maintain regular treatment due to financial or informational barriers.

He called for a new two-tiered collaboration --“PPP plus PPP or public-private partnership domestically, collaborating with public-private partnerships internationally”, to tackle diabetes.

The Minister underscored that diabetes care and prevention are far too significant to be left solely to medical professionals. Instead, they demand a unified national response from healthcare providers, policymakers, families, and communities.

“Diabetes is a national issue that impacts millions, and through combined efforts, we can bridge the gaps in awareness, care, and treatment accessibility,” he remarked.

According to health experts, without lifestyle change, which includes a healthy diet and physical activity, defeating diabetes is impossible.

“When it comes to defeating diabetes, the most important step is to educate the public about the symptoms. We also need to review and improve the lifestyle of the population. As Indians, our diet is carbs-heavy. Unless we change our lifestyle, it is not possible for us to bring about a change in the diabetes situation,” Dr. Suryadevara Varun, Consultant, Dept. of Endocrinology, Apollo Hospitals, told IANS.

The experts blamed the rise in diabetes cases on a significant surge in carbohydrate-rich processed foods. These diets often include excessive sugars, and unhealthy fats, and are high in calories, contributing to rapid weight gain and insulin resistance -- two significant factors in diabetes development.

In addition, India has also seen a shift towards desk-bound jobs, coupled with increased screen time, resulting in limited physical activity. Without sufficient exercise, the body's ability to regulate insulin declines, raising the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

“Regular physical activity and dietary modification will help in the prevention of type 2 diabetes. Reducing weight by 5 per cent helps a lot in prevention as well as treatment of diabetes" Dr. Rajesh Khadgawat, Professor, Department of Endocrinology, AIIMS, told IANS.

Dr Sonali Kagne, Consultant, Department of Endocrinology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, told IANS that individuals with family history, or history of autoimmune diseases are at an increased risk. Environmental exposure to certain toxins also plays a role.

The experts noted that the mechanism is more or less similar in both adult onset and paediatric onset of diabetes.