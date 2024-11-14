5Th World Conference On International Arbitration To Kick Off On Nov 19

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) recently hosted a press to announce the '5th World Conference on International Arbitration,' which will be organised by the Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) under the patronage of H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs. The event will take place from November 19–20, 2024, at the Waldorf Astoria Lusail Hotel in Doha.

The press conference was attended by QC Acting General Manager Ali Saeed Bu Sharbak Al Mansori and QICCA Board Member for International Relations Dr. Sheikh Thani bin Ali Al Thani, along with representatives from supporting organizations and local media outlets.

Speaking at the conference, Ali Bu Sharbak Al Mansori said that QICCA's regular hosting of this conference reflects its commitment to promoting a culture of arbitration and facilitating the exchange of insights on various arbitration issues. He noted that the event brings together a distinguished group of local, regional, and international speakers.

Al Mansori also highlighted that the conference aligns with Qatar's strategy of hosting leading international events and expressed hope that it will achieve its objectives by fostering collaboration among arbitrators and lawyers to address issues and challenges in arbitration as a means of dispute resolution.

For his part, Dr. Sheikh Thani bin Ali Al Thani, QICCA Board Member for International Relations, said that hosting the conference for the fifth time in Qatar underscores the country's growing status as a leading hub for international arbitration. He emphassed that Doha has become a leading platform for efficiently and professionally resolving commercial and investment disputes.

He highlighted that the conference brings together a prominent group of experts, lawyers, and arbitrators from around the world to discuss the latest issues and challenges in international arbitration.

He noted that the event provides an opportunity to promote dialogue and exchange ideas, serving as a platform for sharing best practices and experiences that contribute to advancing arbitration mechanisms for the benefit of both the local and international business community.

Dr. Sheikh Thani emphasised that the event aligns with Qatar's ambitious vision to support economic and investment activities. He also affirmed QICCA's commitment to promoting a modern arbitration system that keeps pace with global developments.

In turn, QICCA's Secretary-General, Ibrahim Shahbik, said that the conference has made significant progress in recent years. He highlighted that it is sponsored by Al Zaman Law Firm, Sultan Al Abdulla & Partners, Dr. Muna Al Marzouqi Law Firm, Sheikh Thani bin Ali Al Thani Law Firm and Al-Sharq Newspaper as a media partner.

Dr. Muna Al-Marzouqi, Head of Strategy and Development at Qatar University, Judge of the Qatar International Court, and Founder of Dr. Muna Al-Marzouqi Law Firm, said that the conference provides a valuable opportunity for exchanging ideas and expertise among participants.