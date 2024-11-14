Qatar Sand Drag Season Set To Kick Off At Sealine Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The thrill of sand racing returns after a long hiatus today with the start of the first round of the Qatar Sand Drag Race Competition, held under the patronage of Qatar Racing Club (QRC) President H E Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani. The event will take place at the Federation's dedicated sand drag strip, located opposite the Sealine Resort.

Preparations have been underway since the beginning of the month to prepare the track, set up surrounding facilities, and install spectator stands, with a strong emphasis on ensuring safety, a fundamental standard for all the Club's championships. It's no secret that organizing races outside QRC usual boundaries presents significant challenges for the organizing committee, requiring extensive logistical planning and early preparation to overcome the difficulties and obstacles involved.

According to the competition schedule, the technical inspection is set to begin at 3:00 PM today for the categories participating in the first day's events. Competing categories include three types of four-wheeled ATV or quad bikes (modified, pro modified, and open class), along with three categories of UTVs or Polaris vehicles (stock, modified, and open). Additionally, children's Polaris vehicles and two-wheeled motocross bikes will participate.

Tomorrow, registration begins at 3:00 PM for two types of buggies and cars equipped with either 6-cylinder or 8-cylinder engines in all classes, along with the pickup category, formerly known as the Hilux class last year. Competitions will start at 5:00 PM on both days.

According to the competition structure, each competitor is given two attempts to complete the approximately 300-foot-long strip.

The first attempt will be made by all participants, followed by the second attempt. Registration will remain open until the end of the first attempt for all categories. The best time for each competitor will be recorded to determine the final ranking in each category.

This year, under the direction QRC Director H E Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani, the number of Sealine Sand Drag Competition rounds has been increased to five, compared to four last year. The first round begins today, with the second and third rounds following immediately on the next two weekends. After a break, the competition will resume with the fourth and fifth rounds in March and April 2025.