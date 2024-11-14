EIRA Water Wins Environmental Stewardship Water Brand Of The Year Norway 2024 By Luxuri Magazine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ERESFJORD, NORWAY, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EIRA Water is honored to announce its latest recognition as the "Environmental Stewardship Water Brand of the Year – Norway 2024," presented by Luxuri Magazine. This achievement adds to an already outstanding year for EIRA Water. Just last month, EIRA was named "Best Natural Still Water" at the 2024 Global Water Drinks Awards in Frankfurt, distinguishing itself among more than 150 entries worldwide for its pure taste and thoughtfully crafted design.EIRA Water's journey is rooted in the purity of Norway's pristine environment, with water sourced from the untouched EIRA Source in Eresfjord. This recognition highlights EIRA's commitment to responsible production and environmental stewardship, ensuring that its impact remains positive for both the planet and its community.CEO Nils Jorgen Sehested remarked,“This award is a testament to our core values. At EIRA, environmental responsibility is integrated into everything we do, from sustainable production practices to our relationships with partners who share our vision for a greener future. We're honored to be recognized for these efforts.”Roy Andreassen, General Manager of EIRA Water in Norway, added,“Our source is a remarkable natural resource, and we consider it a privilege to safeguard it for future generations. This award motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries in sustainability and quality.”As EIRA Water continues to expand its reach, it remains focused exclusively on serving foodservice establishments that value authenticity and environmental care. From fine dining restaurants to renowned hotels, EIRA brings a premium water experience to those who prioritize sustainable, high-quality offerings. The recent expansion of its production facility in Eresfjord, powered entirely by renewable energy, highlights EIRA's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint while providing exceptional water for dining tables worldwide.

