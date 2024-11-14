World Athletics President Coe Lauds Qatar's Sports And Economic Development

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) World Athletics President Lord Sebastian Coe on Thursday lauded Qatar's sports and economic development.

Qatar hosted the in 2022, winning global praise. It also hosted the 2006 Asian Games. In six years, Doha will bring together the continent's best sporting talent together for the 2030 Asian Games.

Delivering his opening remarks at the Asian Athletics Council Meeting held in the presence of Dahlan al-Hamad, President of Asian Athletics Association (AAA), Coe said: "Qatar is pretty much my second home. The 2019 World Athletics Championships held here in Qatar were outstanding. I first visited Qatar in 1997 and stayed here at this hotel (Sheraton Doha). The urban landscape was great then and everything has developed since then at unique speed."

Coe, who is gunning for IOC presidency in four months' time, added on Thursday: "This country has developed in so many ways. This country has particularly made tremendous strides in sports and economic development."

Coe, is a frequent visitor to Qatar, praised Al Hamad's leadership at Asian Athletics Association.

"Dahlan Al-Hamad, you have done well publicly and behind the scenes. I am delighted to be here, face to face with you all today. For me that matters. Human activity can never beaten. Not by technology at least."

Al-Hamad, the Asian ahletics chief said on Thursday: "We would like to thank you for your support. I remember when we first met in 2003. I knew the. you wanted to do something great for our sport. Now we feel part of your journey. The 2019 World Championships in Qatar were special. At that time some thought it was out of season. Fortunately World Athletics backed us. I feel proud that we put a lot of effort and won great praise. Today we have pledged to keep pushing towards 2027. We have to focus on developing our sport in Asia. We have committed to develop and take the sport forward."

Qatar's al-Hamad was elected as the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) president for a third time, winning by acclamation, it was announced at the AAA General Assembly in Bangkok last year in July.

He will be continue as AAA president until 2027.

His win for a third term came following two terms during which he achieved a paradigm shift in the Asian Athletics Association when he was first elected in 2013 in India.

