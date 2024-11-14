Amir Performs Istisqa Prayer
Date
11/14/2024 4:01:18 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani performed the Istisqa (rain-seeking) prayer along with crowds of worshipers at the Lusail prayer ground on Thursday morning, reviving the Prophetic Sunnah in asking Allah the Almighty for rainfall.
HH Personal Representative of HH the Amir, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani, and HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani joined the Istisqa prayer.
HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, and a number of Their Excellencies the ministers also performed the prayer.
In a sermon after the prayer, the Judge of the Court of Cassation and Member of the Supreme Judiciary Council, Sheikh Dr. Thaqeel Sayer Al Shammari, who led the prayer, urged worshipers to seek forgiveness and charity as causes for the for rainfall; noting that water is a great indispensable blessing, and the importance of supplication in the Istisqa prayer.
MENAFN14112024000067011011ID1108884985
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.