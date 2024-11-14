Global Law Firm Bortstein Legal Group Launches AI-Powered Privacy Contracting Solution With The Contract Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global leader in privacy and tech law launches AI-driven solution powered by The Contract reducing time and cost of marking up DPAs by up to 75%

- Benjamin Ross, Head of Privacy & Cybersecurity at Bortstein GroupNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ProblemPrivacy laws worldwide (including many states in the US as well as Europe and the UK) require that organizations agree to a compliant Data Processing Agreement (DPA) with each vendor, client or other counterparty.To achieve this compliance, each organization must engage in an often difficult, expensive and time-consuming manual process of marking up and negotiating each unique template DPA.The SolutionBortstein Legal Group 's Privacy Contracting Solution provides fast, cost-effective and cost-predictable mark-ups to DPAs. The solution leverages TCN's powerful AI capabilities, while deploying a“lawyer in the loop” framework to ensure the same high-quality output Bortstein Legal Group's clients have come to expect over the past 16 years.The solution frees up in-house lawyers and professionals to engage in other high value activities while ensuring that the mark-up:● contains the legally required terms that must be included in a DPA;● mitigates commercially damaging issues that commonly appear in DPAs; and● makes surgical amendments that are more likely to be accepted by counterparties.The solution allows clients to save up to 75% on DPA mark-ups compared to traditional legal fees, offering a faster and more affordable way without sacrificing quality.AvailabilityBortstein Legal Group's Privacy Contracting Solution is available now to Bortstein Legal Group clients and will also be offered by Bortstein Legal Group as a managed service to TCN clients, ensuring that a broad range of businesses can access this solution.Benjamin Ross, Head of Privacy & Cybersecurity at Bortstein Legal Group said,“We wanted to crack the most complex and labour-intensive part of being a privacy lawyer advising on contracts. This AI solution supercharges our lawyers and drastically transforms our practice so that we can focus on adding value for clients outside the contract as well as addressing this immediate challenge, as a compelling and efficient value proposition.”Beth Anisman, co-founder of Bortstein Legal Group, added "We're excited to partner with The Contract Network , whose innovative AI capabilities complement our legal expertise, delivering an efficient, high-quality solution to solve this issue for clients."“We're proud to partner with Bortstein Legal Group, a firm known for its expertise and its innovation in efficiently serving a who's who of clients,” said Jim Wagner, co-founder and CEO of TCN.“We're honored that they chose to partner with us for our powerful and responsible generative AI capabilities, as well as our broader commitment to eliminating unnecessary waste in the contracting process. Together, we're offering a powerful solution that eliminates unnecessary friction in data privacy agreements and delivers results faster and more affordably.”About Bortstein Legal GroupWith operations in New York, London and Toronto, Bortstein Legal Group is a noted leader in the areas of technology, AI, digital content, privacy, cyber-security, outsourcing, vendor contracts and corporate real estate. The firm's global team negotiates thousands of technology, cloud, IP licensing, digital content, and outsourcing transactions each year, which has made the firm the“go-to” firm for advice on such matters.For businesses interested in learning more about Bortstein Legal Group or the Privacy Contracting Solution, please contact:Benjamin Ross, Head of Privacy and Cybersecurity, Bortstein Legal Group...About The Contract NetworkThe Contract Network is the world's first AI-powered collaborative contracting platform. The Contract Network works to foster transparency and better outcomes by providing all parties to an agreement a first-class and neutral platform to radically accelerate their negotiations and to collaboratively manage their contract compliance.For those eager to be at the forefront of this revolution in contract collaboration, visit The Contract Network website to schedule a demo.For more information about The Contract Network, please contact:

