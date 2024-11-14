STARS COLLIDE AS VOTING OPENS FOR 15TH BEYOND DEVELOPMENTS DUBAI GLOBE SOCCER AWARDS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LaLiga trio Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Bellingham, and English rivals Haaland, Rodri and Palmer among superstars up for two accolades

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seven LaLiga stars, including trio Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, Manchester City's Erling and Rodri, and legendary duo Cristiano and Lionel are among the star-studded list of nominees for top individual accolades at the annual Beyond Developments Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, which will take place alongside the 19th Dubai International Sports Conference in partnership and support with Dubai Sports Council, on December 27.With worldwide voting for the 15th edition of the star-studded awards open across all 12 main categories from today (Thursday), with Haaland, the reigning Best Men's Player, competing with Mbappe, Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane for the same award this year.The Norwegian is also a contender in the Best Forward category, where Chelsea sensation Cole Palmer, scorer of seven goals in 11 Premier League appearances already this season, is also among the nominees. The Englishman also features in the Best Midfielder list alongside Bellingham, Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, and FC Barcelona and Spain star Dani Olmo.The Best Women's Player category includes Spain's World Cup winning duo Aitana Bonmatí and Salma Paralluelo and Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen. In the running for the highly coveted Best Men's Club are Spanish giants Real Madrid, reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, and 10 further continental or domestic champions from three continents.After more than 30 years without silverware, a remarkable 2023/2024 campaign saw Leverkusen win their first Bundesliga title and their second DFB Pokal, becoming the first German team to win the league or domestic double unbeaten, while setting a new European record of 51 games in a row without defeat across all competitions. Unsurprisingly, Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is named on the nine-man shortlist for Best Coach which also includes Arsenal's Mikel Arteta and Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti. Meanwhile, FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich are part of a five-team shortlist contesting the Best Women's Club.Last year's Dubai Globe Soccer Awards attracted a record-breaking 70 million votes from more than 225 countries and territories, reaffirming its global reach and impact. Fans have until December 10 to vote for their favourites online at globesoccer, with the final winners determined by a combination of fan votes and the Globe Soccer Jury, made up of legendary names such as Marcello Lippi, Francesco Totti, Iker Casillas and Luis Figo.His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, commented:“We are very excited for the 15th Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, which has evolved from being one of the leading events in the UAE sporting calendar into a major highlight on the global football calendar. The 19th Dubai International Sports Conference coupled with the awards ceremony play a pivotal role in uniting the game's most influential figures and fostering the development of the sport globally. We look forward to recognising the achievements of players, coaches and international decision makers in Dubai this December.”Tommaso Bendoni, Founder and CEO of Globe Soccer Dubai, said: "We are honoured to bring the world's premier football stars and talent to Dubai for the 15th Beyond Developments Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. We thank Dubai Sports Council for their continued support and commitment to elevate Dubai's deep connection to football. We look forward to celebrating with the biggest names in world football once again in December."“Beyond Developments is proud to be the sponsor of the 15th Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, a celebration of the passion, dedication, and brilliance that soccer represents. At Beyond Developments, we believe in the power of ambition and the drive to achieve greatness, which is why it is a privilege for us to support an event that brings together the global soccer community to honour the champions and visionaries of this beautiful game,” said Adil Taqi, CEO of Beyond Developments.In a heartwarming initiative, an online auction in December will see one lucky bidder become the recipient of an exclusive Golden Ticket to this year's Beyond Developments Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. All proceeds raised from the auction will go directly to the Al Jalila Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation transforming lives through medical research, education and treatment in the UAE. The once-in-a-lifetime experience will include a first-class return trip to Dubai, a three-night stay at SIRO One Za'abeel, VIP access to the awards ceremony itself, and a meet-and-greet with the Best Men's Player.Globe Soccer is delighted to announce the new strategic partnership with the title sponsor Beyond Developments and the partnerships with Emirates, Saudi Sports Company, Audi, Sunset Hospitality Group, Italpreziosi, Mansory, Silver Sands and Azimut Yachts to make this year's event truly unforgettable.Saudi Sports Company are the official host broadcaster of the Beyond Developments Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, which will be streamed worldwide on leading Arabic platform Shahid. As anticipation builds ahead of the event, fans can stay updated through Globe Soccer's social media channels and the Globe Soccer mobile app, available on iOS and Android.*For a press kit including images, videos and various artworks, visit*For a selection of nominee's graphics, visit*For a full list of nominees for the 12 main awards please see below*For the official voting page:BEYOND DEVELOPMENTS DUBAI GLOBE SOCCER AWARDS – NOMINEES LISTBest Men's PlayerNicolò BarellaJude BellinghamHakan ÇalhanoğluDani CarvajalArtem DovbykPhil FodenAntoine GriezmannAlejandro GrimaldoViktor GyökeresErling HaalandHarry KaneToni KroosRobert LewandowskiAdemola LookmanEmiliano MartínezLautaro MartínezKylian MbappéLionel MessiDani OlmoCole PalmerRodrigoRodrygoCristiano RonaldoBukayo SakaMohamed SalahWilliam SalibaFederico ValverdeVinícius JúniorVitinhaNico WilliamsFlorian WirtzGranit XhakaLamine YamalBest Women's PlayerAitana BonmatíLucy BronzeTabitha ChawingaGrace GeyoroManuela GiuglianoCaroline Graham HansenPatricia GuijarroGiulia GwinnYui HasegawaAda HegerbergLauren HempLauren JamesMarie-Antoinette KatotoEwa PajorSalma ParallueloAlexia PutellasMayra RamírezLea SchüllerKhadija ShawGlódís ViggósdóttirBest Men's ClubAl Ahly FCAl-Ain FCAtalantaAtlético MineiroBayer LeverkusenBotafogoInter MilanManchester CityOlympiacosPSGReal MadridSporting CPBest Women's ClubBarcelonaBayern MunichChelseaOlympique LyonnaisAS RomaBest CoachXabi AlonsoCarlo AncelottiMikel ArtetaLuis EnriqueLuis de la FuenteGian Piero GasperiniPep GuardiolaSimone InzaghiLionel ScaloniBest MidfielderNicolò BarellaJude BellinghamHakan ÇalhanoğluToni KroosDani OlmoCole PalmerRodrigoFederico ValverdeVitinhaFlorian WirtzGranit XhakaBest ForwardArtem DovbykPhil FodenErling HaalandHarry KaneLautaro MartínezKylian MbappéMohamed SalahVinícius JúniorNico WilliamsLamine YamalEmerging PlayerPau CubarsíDésiré DouéAlejandro GarnachoArda GülerKobbie MainooJoão NevesAleksandar PavlovićSavinhoLamine YamalKenan YildizBest AgentJonathan BarnettGiuliano BertolucciKia JoorabchianFernando HidalgoJorge MendesFrederico PenaFrank TrimboliPini ZahaviBest Sporting DirectorPiero AusilioLuis CamposEdu GasparSebastian KehlGiovanni SartoriHugo VianaBest Middle East PlayerSalem Al-DawsariMourad BatnaKakuRiyad MahrezSergej Milinković-SavićSoufiane RahimiCristiano RonaldoBest Middle East ClubAl AhlyAl AinAl HilalAl-IttihadAl NassrMaradona AwardTo be announcedCareer and Special AwardsTo be announcedAbout Dubai Sports CouncilEstablished on 30 November 2005 by decree of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Sports Council (DSC) oversees sports development in Dubai. Under Chairman H.H. Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, DSC organises over 400 annual events, including sports competitions, awards, and conferences. It supervises Dubai's seven local sports clubs and promotes physical activity, especially among women and children. DSC supports creativity and rewards excellence in sports, hosting international conferences like the annual Dubai International Sports Conference. The council develops the UAE's sports industry through initiatives such as the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award and collaborates with sports bodies to organise major international championships. DSC's ultimate goal is to make Dubai a hub of health, happiness, and vitality through sports and physical activity.About Globe SoccerGlobe Soccer, founded by Tommaso Bendoni and co-owned by Riccardo Silva, is a Dubai-based football organisation. Since 2010, it has hosted the annual Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, a prestigious event that recognises all football stakeholders, from players to chairmen, fans to agents, and directors to referees. This unique, high-profile ceremony has become a significant fixture in the global football calendar.Instagram: @globesoccerTikTok: @globesoccerX: @Globe_SoccerFacebook: @globesoccerYouTube: @globesoccerThreads: @globesoccerFor any media enquiries please contact:Sean GallagherProject LeadAction Global Communications...+971 58 516 7041

