Qatar, Malaysia Discuss Areas Of Bilateral Cooperation
11/14/2024 4:00:46 AM
Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met in Kuala Lumpur yesterday with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia H E Mohamad Alamin. During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, as well as a number of topics of joint interest. The meeting was attended by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Malaysia H E Salah bin Mohammed Al Sorour, and the accompanying delegation.
