MG Motor Launches the New MG5 in the Middle East – Combining Ultimate Design, Comfort and Affordability

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) (13 November 2024, Middle East) – MG Motor Middle East has announced the official launch of the new MG5 in the Middle East, following the model’s regional debut at the Jeddah International Motor Show in Saudi Arabia. The new MG5 compact sedan combines a bold design, cutting-edge technology and exceptional comfort to offer excellent value for money. With a starting price of USD 12,600, (excl. VAT, depending on market), the model is the ideal choice for discerning drivers who seek both elegance in style and ease in drivability.



The new MG5 is tailored to suit a wide range of buyers, from first-time owners to small families and young drivers, and the model from the British-born brand will be available in three trims across the Middle East — Standard (STD), Comfort (COM), and Deluxe (DEL) — offering flexibility to meet diverse customer preferences.



The entry-level STD model, offers features like a multifunction steering wheel, a parking radar and Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The COM variant, adds extra convenience and comfort with a rear-view camera, and PVC leather seats. The top-tier DEL trim, enhances the driving experience even further with a 360-degree camera, power-adjustable driver’s seat, sunroof, 6 speakers audio and a mobile phone wireless charger. While the STD and COM models come with a 3.5inch colour instrument meter, the range-topping DEL trim features a larger 12.3inch nautilus style combination virtual meter for a premium feel.





