The Guardian Ceases Operations On X, Citing Concerns Over 'Racism And Misinformation'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Image/Social media.

The Guardian newspaper announced that it will no longer operate on the X due to the presence of“racist” content and“conspiracy theories” being shared there. With over 10 million followers on X, The Guardian is the first major British outlet to leave this platform.

This decision was made in response to the“concerning content” on the platform, including the spread of conspiracy theories and racist material. X was purchased by Elon Musk in 2022.

Critics argue that Musk's lack of oversight has allowed false information and hateful speech to proliferate on the platform.

The Guardian, which has left-leaning tendencies, wrote in its editorial on Wednesday,“We believe the benefits of being on X are now outweighed by the drawbacks, and resources can be better used to promote our journalism elsewhere.

Given the frequently troubling content on this platform, including extreme conspiracy theories and racism, we have long considered leaving.”

In response to The Guardian's decision, Musk wrote on X:“They are irrelevant.”

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon also announced that he is leaving Elon Musk's platform, X.

In a post, Lemon wrote,“I once believed this was a space for honest debate, transparency, and free expression, but now I feel the platform no longer serves that purpose.”

In March, Lemon mentioned that Musk had terminated his collaboration with X after an interview with him.

This year, X and other social media platforms came under scrutiny in the UK after false posts led to extreme right-wing and racist violence.

These posts falsely claimed that an attack in Southport, UK, in which three young girls were killed, was committed by an Islamic immigrant.

The departure of The Guardian and high-profile individuals like Don Lemon reflects a broader concern over the quality and safety of discourse on X. The platform's perceived shift towards enabling harmful content has prompted influential voices to reconsider their association with it.

The increasing exodus from X highlights the growing demand for social media platforms that prioritize accurate information, respectful debate, and safe interaction spaces for their users. As trust in X erodes, the platform may face further challenges in retaining reputable voices and audiences seeking responsible content.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram