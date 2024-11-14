Priority Of Luxembourg's Presidency In Council Of Europe To Be Unwavering Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Luxembourg will ensure that the Council of Europe continues to place its expertise at the disposal of Ukraine and the millions of people affected by the war.

This statement was made by Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Luxembourg, according to Ukrinform, citing the Council of Europe's website .

On Wednesday, Luxembourg officially took over the rotating Presidency of the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers from Lithuania.

"Luxembourg will ensure that the Council of Europe continues to place its expertise at the disposal of Ukraine and the millions of people affected by the conflict, focusing primarily on the rejection of impunity for crimes committed in Ukraine," Bettel outlined as the key priorities for his country's Presidency over the next six months.

At a meeting of representatives from 46 countries of the Council of Europe, Bettel also outlined other focus areas of his program, including the rule of law and democracy, as well as advocating for joint standards and policies as a key levers in countering threats in Europe.

It is worth recalling that the Council of Europe will play a crucial role in holding Russia accountable for the crime of aggression and is set to complete the establishment of a special tribunal.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe, Borys Tarasiuk, stated that the Council of Europe's Secretariat is ready to contribute to the formation of the necessary documentation base, which will expedite the creation of a special tribunal for Russia.

Previously, over 40 experts from various countries agreed that the model of the tribunal will be established through an agreement with the Council of Europe. The tribunal's statute will be based on a draft developed by its Secretariat.