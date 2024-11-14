Ukrainian National Guards Destroy Russian Grad In Luhansk Region
Date
11/14/2024 12:10:50 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Luhansk region, fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed an enemy BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher system.
According to Ukrinform, this information was shared by the National Guard on Telegram , along with a video.
"Last night, the Achilles strike drone battalion of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, in cooperation with the 1st Brigade of the National Guard Bureviy, destroyed a BM-21 Grad," the National Guard reported.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the Kupiansk sector, border guards destroyed 15 pieces of equipment and four Russian supply depots.
