Army Chief, US National Defence University Delegation Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Wednesday received a delegation from the US National Defence University, led by retired US general John Nicholson meeting, held at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), focused on various areas of military and defence cooperation, according to a JAF statement.

The visiting delegation, along with high-ranking JAF officers, was briefed on recent modernisation and development initiatives within the JAF, aimed at countering both current and emerging regional threats.

The army chief stressed the value of the university's research and expertise as a leading global defence institution. He also highlighted the significance of boosting the strategic partnership between Jordan and the US. The delegation expressed appreciation for Jordan's pivotal role in fostering regional stability and security under His Majesty King Abdullah's leadership.