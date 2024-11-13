There Have Been Reports Of Road Closures Around The Buena Vista And Tole Areas Of Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A section of the Inter-American Highway collapsed in Bella Vista de Tolé. There are lineups of cars making to their way from Panama City to David and beyond with unstable and collapse of roads along the route near Buena Vista and Tole. Recommendations are to avoid those areas until road crews fix the problem areas.

TOLÉ, Chiriquí.-

A section of the Inter-American Highway near Bella Vista de Tolé collapsed on the morning of Wednesday, November 13, temporarily closing the road for motor vehicles. As a temporary solution, a crossing was enabled by the Land Transit and Transport Authority (ATTT). The situation has generated a long line of private and freight cars in both directions. Landslides have been recorded at this point on the important international highway on three occasions.