Qatari Financial Consultant 'Helps Women Achieve Financial Independence'

Born to a family of diplomats, holder of the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani Medal for academic achievement, Amal bint Ali al-Kuwari is a certified consultant, coach and trainer.

Amal al-Kuwari's goal is to help Qatari, Arab and other women achieve financial independence and wealth.

She gave an exclusive interview to Gulf Times and said that:“My specialisation is quite unique in Qatar and will help in normalising talking about money (a taboo topic) in a normal manner as well as spreading financial literacy. I chose to work with women as my target audience, since the woman has a great impact in our society, she is the mother, sister, and daughter. She is the mainstay of every home.”

She kicked off her professional career in January 2024, with a background in mindset development and wealth creation and has already a wide variety of professional women clients ranging from doctors, to VIPs, HR experts and she leads by example to impact this community.

Al-Kuwari said:“By helping women I aim to develop a healthy relationship with money and my clients, through my tailored workshops, training courses, and one-on-one coaching. I empower women to achieve financial independence by understanding money psychology, investment strategies, and wealth building techniques.

"To make it easy, I send a pre-session questionnaire to assess and discover the trainee profile and habits, then hold with her 1 to 3 or four coaching sessions, then the follow up is done by email. I also run sessions via Zoom meetings for women from the UAE, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

"I mainly help them get away from bad spending habits i.e. age groups between 25 and 56 years old, they are given an individual financial plan to follow to either make their money grow, or even those who want to retire. Then, they have to do the hard work by themselves and commit to the agreed plan under my coaching and supervision.”

Al-Kuwari combines through her unique approach, practical financial strategies with a deep understanding of mindset and behaviour change. She added:“By offering holistic guidance to women who want to take control of their financial futures. My approach is personalised, culturally relevant, and designed to inspire lasting transformation.”

She concluded by saying:“I also offer practical tools for saving, investing, and growing income. My coaching and training courses are either in Arabic or English, they are designed to be accessible, easy to understand, and culturally relevant for Qatari, Arab and other women.”

