Cuban Authorities Report On Electricity And Recovery Efforts Following Hurricane Rafael

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) HAVANA, Cuba, (ACN) – The solution of all electrical damages caused by earthquakes in eastern Cuba, and the reconnection of the westernmost province of Pinar del Rio to the national electricity system (SEN) stand out today (November 13) among the advances in the recovery of the sector, after the recent natural phenomena in both sides of the country.

This was highlighted by the of Cuba, which on X updated on the results of the recovery work of the networks damaged in the west by hurricane Rafael, last Wednesday.

Electricity service has been restored in Havana to 98.36 percent of customers, and in Mayabeque to 93.12 percent, according to the information.

According to the Cuban government, in Artemisa, the most damaged province, more than 5,000 customers are already receiving electricity.

Today it was also reported that it was possible to link Pinar del Rio with the SEN through two 110 kilovolt (kv) lines, south and north, after almost a week in which the province remained disconnected due to the severe damages caused by the hurricane to Artemisa's electric infrastructure.

Likewise, the damages in the electricity networks caused by the earthquakes that occurred on Sunday in eastern Cuba, which affected some 14,360 electric clients in six municipalities in Granma province, were solved.

In a report by Canal Caribe this morning, engineer Lazaro Guerra, director of electricity of the ministry of energy and mines, said that at this moment the SEN is operating in a stable condition.

National Defense Council reviews progress of recovery effort

In a post on X, Cuba's National Defense Council (NDC), headed by president Miguel Díaz-Canel, met with authorities from several provinces to go over the recovery effort in eastern and western provinces hit by recent hurricanes and earthquakes.

According to the NDC report, repair work is under way in damaged health care centers, schools and houses in the city of Santiago de Cuba, struck by two earthquakes last Sunday which also injured 10 people in the nearby province of Granma.

Vicente de la O Levy, minister of energy and mines, pointed out that the electric power service has been restored in the entire affected region, as well as the water supply system and the communication services.

Figures were reported about the resumption of these and other utilities in the rest of the provinces with the help of work brigades and the operation of power generators.

During the meeting, president Díaz-Canel praised the efforts deployed by all the local authorities and entities with the support of the Armed Forces, the ministry of the interior, and the Cuban people, who have shown a tremendous display of discipline and engagement.

Relief and solidarity reach hurricane victims in eastern Cuba

Rafael Lores, director of the Provincial Housing Company, delivered a valuable cargo of supplies namely clothes, footwear, bed sheets, towels and other essential items for the victims of hurricane Oscar in the worst-hit municipality of Imías.

Around twenty other donations have already arrived in the region, including 45 family tents sent by the World Food Program to those who lost their homes and cooking oil, disposable diapers, light bulbs, clothes and footwear provided by the SME Comerciarte, one of the first to lend a hand.

Likewise, networks, individuals, SMEs, projects and enterprises from nearby and other provinces sent clothes, cooking utensils, toiletries, toys and foodstuffs, and some even organized cultural performances in one of the affected communities.

Priority is given to the most vulnerable people, including small children, bedridden persons, and mothers with three or more children, as well as families whose homes collapsed.

