Deer Rehabilitation Area Launched In Synevyr Reserve

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Rehabilitation Center for ungulates was opened in the Synevyr National Reserve.

That's according to the of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Ukrinform reports.

"The rehabilitation center is designed to help animals that have suffered from poaching, injuries or have lost the ability to independently survive in the wild. Here, they are provided with the necessary care, undergoing rehabilitation in order to safely return to their natural habitat," Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko said at the opening ceremony.

Damage to Ukrainian ecosystems from war reached USD 65 B - Shmyhal

Also, a new building of the Vilsha nature protection research unit was opened on the territory of the national park.

It is a modern center for monitoring the natural ecosystems of the Synevyr Reserve, which studies the flora and fauna of the Carpathians, the impact of climate change and anthropogenic factors.

As reported, in 2024, the State Geocadastre intended to conduct an inventory of the nature reserve fund with an estimated area of ​​about 61,000 square meters across seven regions of Ukraine.

Photo: Synevyr National Natural Park , Facebook