Why Celebrity Menopause Activism Can Hinder As Well As Help Women

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Only a few years ago, the menopause was a taboo subject – not spoken about in private or in public – but now celebrities including Davina McCall and Oprah Winfrey are speaking out about their experiences of going through the menopause.

Celebrity-led campaigns have helped to demystify the menopause and raise awareness of the lack of understanding of women's in the and the medical profession.

Women have a right to evidence-based information, accessible resources and support. Celebrities have the power to influence and share this important message. They have the privilege of a large platform and an audience who pay attention to them.

But there are some drawbacks to celebrity menopause activism – they don't always get their messaging right. Bearing this in mind, women should take time to consider carefully from where – and from whom – they get medical information and advice.

Not all menopauses are equal

Without celebrities discussing their own experiences of menopause, thousands of women might still feel alone in struggling with symptoms.

Women make up 51% of the population and all will go through the menopause at some point in their lives. Due to hormone changes, the menopause marks the end of monthly periods and eventual loss of ovarian function. Natural menopause usually occurs 12 months after a woman's final period.

Naomi Watts discusses mission to help women embrace menopause.

Each woman's menopause journey is different. Some women will sail through, experiencing no symptoms at all. Others may have only a few transient symptoms, while some women can endure debilitating symptoms which have a serious impact on their quality of life.

Menopause is often characterised as a transitional life stage for middle-aged women . However, some women begin menopause much earlier – in their teens, 20s or 30s – which is known as premature ovarian insufficiency . Surgery or medical procedures, such as chemotherapy, removal of the ovaries (oophorectomy), or removal of the uterus or womb (hysterectomy) can also cause early menopause .

Celebrities can help transform perceptions of menopause, women's experiences of menopause and even medical treatment of menopause, when professionals with years of training and specialist knowledge are unable to get their message heard .

This is an enormous responsibility. While celebrities sharing their story can be powerful – and can help others feel less alone – it does not make them medical experts on the menopause.

Celebs help encourage conversations on menopause.

Neither should their experiences of the menopause be considered standard for all women. Celebrities often have the financial resources to access private medical care, which can mean they receive medical care and treatment that those on average wages are unable to afford.

A lucrative business

While there is nothing wrong with celebrities using their influence and platform to share evidence-based information and professional support, the menopause has developed into a lucrative industry , estimated by the Global Wellness Summit to turn over £492bn (US$600bn) by 2025.

Some celebrities who've built a reputation as menopause activists have become perceived as menopause experts, putting their names to books about menopause and endorsing products, such as supplements, cosmetics ,“biological hacks” and telemedicine targeted at women going through the menopause.

Menopause is here to stay and should never be a taboo subject – and celebrity advocacy can help destigmatise the menopause. Celebrities have the power and influence to help change the cultural narrative to view menopause as a healthy part of a woman's life, with a variety of medical and lifestyle options to manage the menopause, if necessary.

But women don't need another advertising campaign for menopause-related products , women need – and deserve – rigorous, trustworthy, evidence based information, treatment choices and support. Unfortunately, sometimes this is missing from celebrity discussions about menopause. Menopause should never be a celebrity business opportunity .