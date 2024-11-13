UNRWA Has Become Casualty Of War In Gaza -- Lazzarini

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said the risk of the Agency's collapse threatens the lives and future of the (Palestinian) people and communities," the stability of the Middle East, and "the integrity of our multilateral system."

In an address to the United Nations General Assembly Fourth Committee on Wednesday, he said, "This is a critical moment for UNRWA, our 33,000 staff members, and the millions of Palestine Refugees we serve."

"The UNRWA is mandated to directly provide basic services, including education for more than half a million boys and girls.

"In Gaza UNRWA has become a casualty of war: at least 243 UNRWA personnel have been killed, others have been detained and report being tortured. More than 2/3 of UNRWA premises have been damaged or destroyed," Lazzarini regretted.

"I continue to call for accountability for the attacks on UN personnel, premises and operations through an independent investigation into these violations.

Regarding the recent Knesset (Israeli parliament) legislation to ban UNRWA activities, he said the "legislation strikes a terrible blow to our staff."

"17,000 staff in the occupied Palestinian territory fear that they will lose their employment. They also fear further attacks, legitimized by these laws," he said, adding "It is a valid fear."

"Just last week, a female staff member in the West Bank was detained, intimidated and harassed by Israeli Security Forces.

"They accused her of working for a terrorist organization, seized her UNRWA laptop, and used it to access internal information.

"A total violation of United Nations privileges and immunities. Despite everything they have been through, my staff is afraid that the worst is yet to come," he went on.

The Commissioner-General reiterated the three requests he made to Member States last week, and added a fourth one.

"First, I ask that Member States act to prevent the implementation of the legislation against UNRWA.

"Changes to UNRWA's mandate are the prerogative of the General Assembly, not individual Member States.

"Second, I ask that Member States ensure that any plan for a political transition delineates UNRWA's role.

"The Agency must progressively conclude its mandate within the framework of a political solution, and, in the occupied Palestinian territory, hand over its services to an empowered Palestinian administration.

"Third, I ask that Member States maintain funding to UNRWA, and do not withhold or divert funds on the assumption that the Agency can no longer operate.

"The cost of providing critical services, including education and healthcare, during a transition will be immense.

"My final request concerns the future of our multilateral system and the United Nations - of which UNRWA is an integral part," he explained.

"I ask that Member States utilize all the legal and political tools at their disposal to ensure that the international rules-based order is upheld.

"The United Nations and its staff are in an increasingly untenable position - if the legal and political framework within which we operate does not hold, we cannot stay and deliver.

"I urge you to consider seriously what that would mean for our collective future," he concluded. (end)

