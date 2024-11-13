Only 17 Out Of 198 Staffers Found Present At Shopian Hospital
Date
11/13/2024 7:11:08 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A surprise inspection was conducted at the District Hospital Shopian by the Additional Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday. The inspection revealed a serious absenteeism issue – only 17 out of the hospital's 198 employees were present, with 181 members of the staff, including doctors, medical officers, paramedics, and ministerial staff, missing from duty.
The Deputy Commissioner issued a stern order, directing a salary deduction of one day for all absent employees and initiating disciplinary action as per rules. Notably, in a previous circular dated November 12, 2024, the administration had warned that unauthorised absences would lead to a deduction of one day's salary, which would be credited to the District Red Cross Society Shopian.
The Deputy Commissioner also ordered the Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Shopian to seek an explanation from the absent employees. The notice emphasised that the negligence and unprofessional behaviour demonstrated by the absentees were unbecoming of public servants under the rules and regulations of Jammu and Kashmir's Civil Service Rules (CSRs).
