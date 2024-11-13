عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Only 17 Out Of 198 Staffers Found Present At Shopian Hospital

Only 17 Out Of 198 Staffers Found Present At Shopian Hospital


11/13/2024 7:11:08 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A surprise inspection was conducted at the District Hospital Shopian by the Additional Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday. The inspection revealed a serious absenteeism issue – only 17 out of the hospital's 198 employees were present, with 181 members of the staff, including doctors, medical officers, paramedics, and ministerial staff, missing from duty.

The Deputy Commissioner issued a stern order, directing a salary deduction of one day for all absent employees and initiating disciplinary action as per rules. Notably, in a previous circular dated November 12, 2024, the administration had warned that unauthorised absences would lead to a deduction of one day's salary, which would be credited to the District Red Cross Society Shopian.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Commissioner also ordered the Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Shopian to seek an explanation from the absent employees. The notice emphasised that the negligence and unprofessional behaviour demonstrated by the absentees were unbecoming of public servants under the rules and regulations of Jammu and Kashmir's Civil Service Rules (CSRs).

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

Read Also BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital Launches Multi-Specialty OPD Services In Srinagar J&K's Health Sector In Deep Crisis: CM Omar

MENAFN13112024000215011059ID1108883728


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search