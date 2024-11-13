Razakar Violence Explained: Adityanath Points To Tragedy In Which Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Mother, Sister' Died

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Days after Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Yogi Adityanath over the 'Batenge to Katenge' slogan, the Uttar Pradesh chief countered the chief saying that the latter purposely kept mum on the“death of his mother and sister in an attack by Razakars.”

Addressing a poll rally in Maharashtra 's Amravati, the UP chief minister claimed that despite suffering a personal loss, Kharge had conveniently forgotten the history of the Razakars under the Nizam of Hyderabad and was suppressing this truth, fearing he might lose Muslim votes.

Adityanath also claimed that Kharge's village, Varawatti, was burned down by the Razakars.

Recently, speaking to media persons in Nagpur, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also referred to the term Razakars, saying that the 'Razakars' tortured the people of Marathwada, looted their lands, and destroyed families.

Razakar means 'volunteer' or 'helper' in Persian and Urdu, who are said to have collaborated with the Pakistani Army during the 1971 War of Independence.

According to anthropologist Nayanika Mookherjee, it is used as abuse, reported the Indian Express.

Who were Razakars?

The Razakars were a paramilitary force that operated in the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad. It was the armed wing of the Majlis-e-Itthadul Muslimeen.

What was their objective?

A primary objective of the Razakars was to maintain the rule of the Muslim Nizams of Hyderabad and prevent Hyderabad's accession to India.

Mallikarjun Kharge was born in the Varawatti village of Bhalki Taluk in Bidar district in 1942. When he was six years old, his family became a victim of riots in Bidar by the Razakars, which was headed by Kasim Razvi.