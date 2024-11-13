Want To Escape Donald Trump's Term? 4-Year World Cruise To 140 Countries, 425 Ports For $50K A Year

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Villa Vie Residences, a US company, is offering Americans the ultimate escape with a four-year voyage around the globe, timed to coincide with Donald 's 2024 presidential term. The "Skip Forward" cruise, which is designed to last the entire length of Trump 's term, provides a unique opportunity for those looking to leave the US and explore the world without worrying about the climate at home.

The cruise, which will stop at 425 in 140 countries, aims to give travelers the chance to experience a global lifestyle while enjoying the comforts of home at sea.

Prices for the multi-year packages start at $40,000 per year, with various options based on the duration of the trip:

1 Year: $49,999 per person double / $79,999 single

2 Years: $93,999 per person double / $150,399 single

3 Years: $129,999 per person double / $207,999 single

4 Years: $159,999 per person double / $255,999 single

The cruise line is no stranger to extended voyages, having launched a 3.5-year journey earlier this year for remote workers. However, the new“Skip Forward” package marks a significant expansion in the company's offerings, aligns with some US citizens' desire to take a long-term break from domestic politics.

The cruise company did not reference the election or former President Donald Trump 's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the announcement, but the offered packages include: a one-year“Escape from Reality” program, a two-year“Mid-Term Selection,” a three-year“Everywhere but Home,” and the four-year“Skip Forward” journey, which will continue until the conclusion of Trump 's presidential term.