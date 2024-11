Why The Guardian Is Saying Goodbye To Elon Musk's X

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Guardian has announced it will no longer post on X , the social formerly known as Twitter, from its official editorial accounts. The decision, outlined in a statement to its readers, reflects concerns about the platform's content, particularly the prevalence of far-right conspiracy theories and racist material.

“We wanted to let readers know that we will no longer post on any official Guardian editorial accounts on the social media site X,” the Guardian said.

“This is something we have been considering for a while given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism,” it added.

Concerns over disturbing content drive decision

The Guardian cited the "often disturbing content" on X as the main factor behind the move, signaling a shift away from the platform.

"Toxic media platform": Growing discomfort with X

The decision to withdraw from X comes after a long period of growing discomfort with the platform, which The Guardian described as a“toxic media platform.” The publication pointed to the coverage of the US presidential election as the tipping point, stating that the event highlighted how X, under the ownership of Elon Musk , has been used to shape political discourse in ways it found troubling. It said:“The US presidential election campaign served only to underline what we have considered for a long time: that X is a toxic media platform and that its owner, Elon Musk , has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse.”





Users can still share articles, but official accounts are withdrawing

Despite the shift, The Guardian clarified that users could still share its articles on X and that its reporters would continue using the platform for newsgathering. Additionally, the Guardian noted that it would occasionally embed X posts in its live news reporting.