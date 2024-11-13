Donald Trump's Triumphant White House Return To Meet Joe Biden Melania Speaks On Skipping Meeting With Jill

(MENAFN- Live Mint)

In a historic moment, US President-elect Donald met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday (November 13), marking his first return to the Oval Office since the end of his presidency four years ago. This unprecedented visit took place just days after Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election.

The meeting was described as an important step toward a peaceful transition of power and a moment of unity for the country.

For Trump , this visit represents a symbolic return after a tumultuous exit from the White House in 2021, following the events of the January 6 Capitol riots and his claims of election fraud. Today's visit, however, was marked by a more reconciliatory tone, with the two leaders focusing on issues of national importance and the smooth handover of governance.

The former political rivals talked about arrangements for a smooth transition of power as Trump prepares to take the oath of office for his second term on January 20, 2025.

President Joe Biden welcomed and congratulated President-elect Donald Trump, expressing his hopes for a smooth transition.“Congratulations, and I look forward to a smooth transition,” Biden said.

Trump responded warmly, saying,“Politics is tough and often not a kind world, but today it's a good one. It will be as smooth as it can be, and I truly appreciate that, Joe.”

Jill Biden presents handwritten note to Mrs. Trump

First Lady Jill Biden joined President Joe Biden to welcome President-elect Donald Trump upon his arrival at the White House this morning. Mrs. Biden presented Trump with a handwritten congratulatory note addressed to Mrs. Trump, expressing both her congratulations and her team's readiness to support the transition process, according to a White House statement.

“The Trump-Vance transition lawyers continue to constructively engage with the Biden-Harris Administration lawyers regarding all agreements contemplated by the Presidential Transition Act," said Brian Vance, a spokesperson for the Trump transition, referring to the law that governs the transfer of power.

Melania Trump skips White House visit

Melania Trump did not attend the traditional visit following her husband's decisive win over Kamala Harris.

In a statement posted on X, Melania Trump's office announced,“Mrs. Trump will not be attending today's meeting at the White House. Her husband's return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success.”

Musk joins Trump for Washington visit

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, joined Trump on his trip to Washington, DC. Trump announced on Tuesday night that Musk, alongside biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, would co-chair a newly established“Department of Government Efficiency.”



This marks Trump's return to the country's capital since his stunning victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2020 election.

Trump celebrates House Republicans' success

President-elect Donald Trump met with House Republicans in Washington before heading over to the White House to meet with President Biden . "Isn't it nice to win? It's nice to win. It's always nice to win," Trump said. "The House did very well."

“We had like historic kind of numbers, especially for the president, but we won't get into that,” he said.“But the House did very well, and I think we're responsible for 31 - helping you with 31 [seats], meaning we could have lost by quite a bit.”

Calling the November 5 vote“the most important election in 129 years,” the president-elect highlighted his historic achievement as only the second presidential candidate to win non-consecutive terms.“I suspect I won't be running again unless you say, 'He's good, we got to figure out something else,'” Trump joked.



Biden pledged on November 7 to help ensure a peaceful transfer of power in January and called for healing divides in a politically polarized nation.

“I hope we can do, no matter who you voted for, to see each other, not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans, bring down the temperature,” Biden said.“I also hope we can lay to rest the question about the integrity of the American electoral system. It is honest. It is fair and it is transparent. And it can be trusted, win or lose.”

Biden steps aside after 2024 race challenges

Biden, who defeated Trump in the 2020 election, exited the 2024 race in July following a difficult debate with Republican Trump. He passed his candidacy to Vice President Kamala Harris, who ultimately lost the election. Now, Biden will extend a traditional courtesy by welcoming the former and incoming president into the Oval Office-something Trump, a Republican, did not do when Biden won in 2020.

"He believes in the norms, he believes in our institution, he believes in the peaceful transfer of power," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said of Biden's decision to invite Trump. She spoke at a briefing for reporters on Tuesday.