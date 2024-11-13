Mahershala Ali To Receive The Muhammad Ali Voice Of Humanity Honor From The Society Of Voice Arts And Sciences, Underwritten By Audible

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Voice Arts and Sciences (SOVAS) is proud to announce that two-time Academy Award-winning Mahershala Ali will be honored with the prestigious Muhammad Ali Voice of Humanity Honor at the 2024 Voice Arts® Awards. The award ceremony will take place on Sunday, December 8th, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA.

Mahershala Ali, known for his transformative roles in

Moonlight, Green Book, "True Detective," and Leave the World Behind, has consistently used his platform to advocate for social justice, equality, and the elevation of marginalized voices. He has been an outspoken supporter of criminal justice reform and a champion for the rights of refugees through his work with organizations like the International Rescue Committee (IRC). Ali's commitment to fostering empathy and understanding mirrors the values that Muhammad Ali championed throughout his life. Both men, through their respective fields, have broken barriers and stood as symbols of resilience and compassion.

Rudy Gaskins, CEO of SOVAS, stated, "Mahershala Ali's work and advocacy for marginalized communities align perfectly with the mission of the

Muhammad Ali Voice of Humanity Honor. He continues Muhammad Ali's legacy, using his art, voice, and platform to inspire change. We're honored to recognize his extraordinary contributions to both entertainment and society."

This year, the

Muhammad Ali Voice of Humanity Honor is underwritten by Audible, a company dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and stories. Audible's mission aligns with the spirit of this award, recognizing individuals who use their platforms to inspire positive change.

About SOVAS:

The Society of Voice Arts and SciencesTM (SOVASTM) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of voice acting, narration, and spoken-word performance. Through its signature programs, the Voice Arts® Awards and That's Voiceover!TM Career Expo, SOVASTM celebrates and supports the careers of voice artists while fostering education and training opportunities for those aspiring to succeed in the field.

About Audible:

Audible, an Amazon company, is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering a vast selection of audiobooks, podcasts, and original content. Audible's mission is to unleash the power of the spoken word, bringing powerful, diverse voices to audiences around the globe.

Contact:

DM PR

***@dmpublicrelations

Photos:



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE SOVAS

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED