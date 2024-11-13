Ukraine's Defense Ministry Developing Strategy For 2025 - Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense is working on a development strategy for 2025 and, together with the Ministry of Strategic Industries, is prioritizing investments in the defense industry.

Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov said this at an annual meeting of the European Business Association as part of a panel discussion devoted to Ukraine's security, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian Defense Ministry .

"Together with the Ministry of Strategic Industries and the Office of the President, we are prioritizing investments in the defense and are already working on a development strategy for 2025," Umerov said.

He thanked the event organizers for providing an opportunity to openly discuss cooperation between the government and business to strengthen the country's defense capability. Umerov also noted the contribution of Ukrainian and international companies to Ukraine's victory.

In addition, the reservation of employees liable for military service was discussed at the meeting.

"Our task is to create an effective model of cooperation with businesses that will support both the economy and defense," the minister said.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Defense Ministry

