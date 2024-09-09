Former Israeli defense minister calls for shift in military focus from Gaza to Lebanon, Iran

(MENAFN) Former Israeli defense Benny Gantz has called for a strategic shift in Israel’s military focus from Gaza to Lebanon and countering Iran, citing ongoing tensions and cross-border fire with Hezbollah. Gantz emphasized that Israel should prioritize dealing with the northern threat, asserting that after nearly a year of conflict in Gaza, attention must be directed toward Hezbollah and Iran’s influence in Lebanon. He criticized the evacuation of northern Israeli areas, where over 60,000 people have fled, and suggested that Israel needs to ensure the return of its citizens, even if that requires military action in Lebanon.



At a Middle East forum in Washington, Gantz expressed that Israel had reached a decisive point in Gaza, indicating that the military could manage operations there while shifting its resources northward. He noted that while securing the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza remains a priority, the situation in the north now demands immediate attention, as threats from Tehran and its proxy groups present a more pressing concern.



This sentiment was echoed by Israeli MP Nissim Vaturi, who hinted at possible military action in Lebanon in the coming days, suggesting that Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut could face severe consequences. The escalating conflict has already led to casualties on both sides of the border. In Lebanon, Israeli strikes have injured civilians and displaced over 100,000 people, while Hezbollah and other groups continue to launch attacks on northern Israeli cities, such as the drone strike in Nahariyya.



Since the war in Gaza began on October 7, following Hamas' attack on southern Israeli communities, the violence has spread across the region. While Gaza has seen the heaviest toll, with over 41,000 Palestinians killed according to the enclave's Health Ministry, the conflict has also escalated in Lebanon. Israeli airstrikes have killed about 614 people there, primarily Hezbollah fighters, but also civilians, while Israeli casualties include soldiers and civilians on the northern front. Gantz's remarks underscore the growing focus on the northern front and the looming possibility of more extensive military action in Lebanon.

