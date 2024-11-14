Hind Ke Jawahar: Cong Leaders Pay Heartfelt Tributes To Pandit Nehru

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) leaders on Thursday remembered India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his 135th birth anniversary, lauding his fearless spirit as the foundation of the country's democracy.

Pandit Nehru, born on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), was educated at prestigious institutions such as Harrow School in London and the University of Cambridge and was a freedom fighter, thinker, writer and statesman.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, posted a tribute on X, saying, "Respectful salutations to the father of modern India, creator of institutions, first Prime Minister of India, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his birth anniversary."

Reflecting on Pandit Nehru's legacy, he added, "Democratic, progressive, fearless, visionary, inclusive – these values of 'Hind ke Jawahar' are our ideals and the pillars of India and will always remain so."

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge shared a quote from late PM Nehru, "There should be unity of mind and heart, there should be a feeling of living together..." and hailed him as "Hind ke Jawahar."

In a post on X, he wrote, "On the 135th birth anniversary of the 'Hind ke Jawahar,' the one who took India from zero to the peak, the architect of modern India, the one who made India a developing country in scientific, economic, industrial, and various fields, the one who constantly gave the message of 'unity in diversity' to the country, the fearless sentinel of democracy and our source of inspiration, we remember his unprecedented contribution to the country."

Kharge also shared an excerpt from Pandit Nehru's 'The Discovery of India', which reads, "I was also fully aware of the diversities and divisions of Indian life, of the classes, castes, religions, races, the different levels of cultural development.

"Yet I believe that a country with a long cultural background and a common outlook on life develops a spirit which is it's own and which passes on to all its children, however different they may be among themselves... It was this spirit of India that I was seeking, not out of idle curiosity, but because I felt it might give me a key to understanding my country and people, some guide to thought and action."

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi paid homage to Pandit Nehru at Shanti Van in New Delhi.

Earlier, she took to social media, writing, "Fear is the root of all evil in the world. When we achieved independence after decades of struggle and innumerable sacrifices, even then, there were people who used to play politics of scaring and misleading the innocent public. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji strongly opposed them and told the common people - 'Do not be afraid!'"

"People who spread fear among the public cannot be true representatives of the public. Public servants stand in the forefront with their heads held high so that people can live without fear. Pandit Nehru always taught the public to be fearless and serve selflessly, while on the other hand, he kept the public supreme at every stage of nation-building," she continued.

"Respectful salute to the creator of modern India," Priyanka Gandhi concluded, paying her heartfelt tribute to Pandit Nehru.